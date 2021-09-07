by Karishma Abhishek on  July 9, 2021 at 11:27 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Temperature Impact Our Brain Evolution?
Temperature changes have strongly contributed to the fluctuations in the average body size of humans over the last million years as per a study at the Universities of Cambridge and Tübingen, published in the journal Nature Communications.

It is known that our species, Homo sapiens emerged around 300,000 years ago in Africa. Compared to our older extinct forms - Homo habilis, we are found to be 50% heavier and our brains to be three times larger.


The study team had combined the measurements of body and brain size for over 300 fossils from the genus Homo found across the globe to further reconstruct them. It was found that the colder, harsher climates contributed to the evolution of larger body sizes, while warmer climates led to smaller bodies with little impact on brain size.


Evolution of Brain

"There is an indirect environmental influence on brain size in more stable and open areas: the amount of nutrients gained from the environment had to be sufficient to allow for the maintenance and growth of our large and particularly energy-demanding brains," says Professor Andrea Manica, a researcher in the University of Cambridge's Department of Zoology who led the study.

The study also found that non-environmental factors complex social lives, more diverse diets, and more sophisticated technology were more important for driving larger brains than climate. The brain changes are expected to continue evolving as adaptation to different temperatures.

"It's fun to speculate about what will happen to body and brain sizes in the future, but we should be careful not to extrapolate too much based on the last million years because so many factors can change," said Manica.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Study Traces Back the Evolutionary History of Antibiotic Resistance
Scientists have traced back the evolutionary history of antibiotic resistance genes. Microbial-rich gut flora humans and domestic animals given antibiotics as arenas for resistance evolution.
READ MORE
Evolution of Human: What fossils can reveal?
Dragon man fossil is a newly discovered human species that may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative.
READ MORE
Cold Intolerance
Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. Learn about more about this symptom and underlying medical conditions.
READ MORE
Collective Intelligence Holds a Stronger Ancestral Evolution
In an attempt to adapt to the dramatic environmental and climatic variabilities that occurred over hundreds of thousands of years, our ancestors evolved to specialize in different, but complementary, ways of thinking.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)