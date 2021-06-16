Collective Intelligence Holds a Stronger Ancestral Evolution

‘In an attempt to adapt to the dramatic environmental and climatic variabilities that occurred over hundreds of thousands of years, our ancestors evolved to specialize in different, but complementary, ways of thinking as per the new theory of human cognitive evolution. The theory thereby serves as a valuable tool to create an adaptive and sustainable society.’
The study for the first time explored the notion that individual members of our ancestral species are neurocognitively specialized in complementary cognitive search strategies which enable behavioral adaptation.
The exceptional level of cultural adaptation in our species can be very much explained by complementary cognition and this provides an explanatory framework for the emergence of language.
Language is viewed as an integral part of the system of complementary cognition
that can be both facilitating as well as an inheritance mechanism for complementary cognitive search. Varying observations from disparate disciplines add to the same underlying phenomenon of cognitive search.
Hence these observations suggest that our species' evolution was highly variable
and this might explain the cumulative cultural evolution.
Variability in Cognitive Evolution
Complementary cognition has thus enabled us to adapt to different environments in a much faster and effective way than any other highly complex organism and contributed to the increased ability of human groups to produce adaptive knowledge.
One of the striking examples of complementary cognition is the impact of human activity on the environment.
The self-imposed limitations that were put forth by us to overcome the difficulties and challenges of collaborative adaptation at varying scales may restrict our capacity to find and act upon innovative and creative solutions.
"Complementary cognition should be seen as a starting point in exploring a rich area of human evolution and as a valuable tool in helping to create an adaptive and sustainable society. Our species may owe our spectacular technological and cultural achievements to neurocognitive specialization and cooperative cognitive search, but our adaptive success so far may belie the importance of attaining equilibrium of approaches. If this system becomes maladjusted, it can quickly lead to equally spectacular failures to adapt - and to survive, it is critical that this system be explored and understood further,"
says, Taylor.
Source: Medindia