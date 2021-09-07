by Dr Jayashree on  July 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM Coronavirus News
Do Heart Medications Affect COVID-19 Outcomes?
Cardiovascular drugs do not affect COVID-19 outcomes--such as disease severity, hospitalizations, or deaths according to an analysis of all relevant studies published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The Investigators included 429 studies in qualitative analysis and 390 in a quantitative analysis. The results of the study indicate that the patients at risk of or with confirmed COVID-19 should continue taking cardiovascular drugs as prescribed.

"This is the most comprehensive analysis of the extensive amount of data published in this area," said senior author Munir Pirmohamed, MBChB, PhD, of the University of Liverpool, UK.


Amidst this COVID-19 pandemic, this evidence base will continue to build the updated analysis.



Source: Medindia

