Hidden Scars – Parental Domestic Violence Disturbs Childhood

The study examined a nationally representative sample of 22,559 community-dwelling Canadians, using data from the 2012 Canadian Community Health Survey-Mental Health. Parental domestic violence was defined as "chronic" if it had occurred more than 10 times before the respondent was age 16.Those who had been maltreated during their childhood were also more likely to have attempted suicide, with 16.9% of those sexually abused and 12.4% of those physically abuse having made at least one suicide attempt" reported Reshma Dhrodia, a recent MSW graduate of the University of Toronto.A history of major depressive disorder quadrupled the odds of suicide attempts. A history of anxiety disorders, substance abuse, and/or chronic pain approximately doubled the odds of suicide attempts.This suggests that professionals working with survivors of childhood adversities should consider a wide range of interventions addressing mental illness, substance abuse, and chronic pain.Source: Medindia