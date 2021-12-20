Here's How You can Make Healthy Choices During the Holidays

Advertisement

"No thanks"

"I am taking it easy tonight"

Humans are wired to focus on the negative, but don't just cherry-pick the bad stuff. Accepting a balanced view of your life will help your perspective.Have self-compassion and patience for yourself and others. Acknowledge your own improvements and focus on your sources of strength. Celebrate your cherished relationships, appreciate how much you've been through and grown, and appreciate if things could have been worse. You can be a blessing to others with simple gestures and phrases of kindness, and it will help you, too.Like mindfulness, gratitude is a reliable way to support mental health and personal well-being. The trick is practicing it in a way that you enjoy, and remembering to do it.There are so many different strategies for practicing gratitude. There's journaling, thank-you texts, or taking a moment to call someone you've been meaning to appreciate. High-five or hug them, and tell them why they matter to you. Remember, it's in practicing that gratitude benefits your well-being.Assistant Professor Kevin Montes researches addiction and alcohol use, including protective behavioral strategies that minimize the negative consequences of alcohol consumption.You can let friends know that you don't want to drink. If going to a public place, don't bring money or a credit card—this will limit your ability to purchase your own drinks. You can also try to always have a non-alcoholic drink in your hand.Friends and family may pressure you to drink because it normalizes their own drinking behavior. It also may be that you are perceived as being more fun when you are intoxicated. Regardless of why friends or family pressure you to drink, you are the only one who is in full control of how much (or how little) you drink.Here are some strategies for responding to others, including if someone asks why you're not drinking:Assistant Professor of Psychology Kaylie Carbine researches how our brain and cognition play a role in our eating habits and decisions.One of the best things to do is to normalize your favorite holiday treats by allowing yourself to have a few of them every now and then instead of restricting them to one specific gathering.With eating and dieting, restricting foods never goes very well. Your body will start having cravings, and then you tend to overeat those "forbidden foods or treats" when you get access to them.To avoid overeating, one strategy is to eat normally before attending a gathering. That way, you're not restricting and then overcompensating. It's the same idea as not going grocery shopping while you're hungry. If you can be comfortably full before a holiday meal or party, it will help you listen to what your body needs.Eating slowly is also helpful, because it gives your brain time to recognize feelings of fullness. It also helps you to enjoy the whole process of eating, gathering, and socializing, because you can be more focused on what's going on around you.There's been a lot of research around improving cognition—how we're thinking and making decisions. The research I've done in my lab shows that exercise is extremely beneficial in improving your brain. It allows the organ to get the resources and nutrients it needs to perform at its highest level, so you can have improved cognition when making decisions about food.In a study we did, people had lower levels of attention to high calorie foods and unhealthy foods after they exercised. The exercise allowed them to better control that attention and have better cognition.The great thing is that you don't have to go out and run a marathon. Even a 20-minute walk can benefit you.One of my favorite sayings from the Eating Disorder Center is "you can't hate yourself into healing." Feelings of guilt and being upset are not going to lead you into better choices or having a healthier diet. Overeating happens, especially around the holidays.Instead of focusing on the food choices you made, focus on the fun times that you had and the joy you got by sharing the food you made or ate. While there's always room to improve, you don't want those feelings to overshadow the positive emotions you had about gathering with friends and family.Source: Newswise