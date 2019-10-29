medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Nutritious Foods Have a Lower Environmental Impact Than Unhealthy Foods

by Iswarya on  October 29, 2019 at 12:22 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Foods with positive health outcomes have the lowest environmental impacts, while other foods, such as red meat, can be very harmful, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Nutritious Foods Have a Lower Environmental Impact Than Unhealthy Foods
Nutritious Foods Have a Lower Environmental Impact Than Unhealthy Foods

For the first time, researchers have tied the health impacts of foods on their overall environmental impact.

Show Full Article


"The foods making up our diets have a large impact on both ourselves and our environment. This study shows that eating healthier also means eating more sustainably," said David Tilman, professor of ecology, evolution, and behavior at the University of Minnesota College of Biological Sciences.

"Normally, if a food product is good for one aspect of a person's health, it's better for other health outcomes, as well. The same holds for environmental outcomes."

The researchers explored how consuming 15 different food groups is, on average, associated with five different health outcomes and five aspects of environmental degradation.

Their results show that:

  • almost all foods associated with improved health outcomes (e.g., whole grain cereals, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and olive oil) have the lowest environmental impacts;
  • likewise, foods with the largest increases in disease risks -- primarily unprocessed and processed red meat such as pork, beef, mutton, and goat -- are consistently associated with the largest negative environmental impacts;
  • the two notable exceptions are fish, generally healthier food with moderate environmental impacts, and sugar-sweetened beverages, which pose health risks but have a low environmental impact.


The study underscores recent recommendations from the United Nations and others about the environmental impacts of human diets. An August report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommended individuals eat more plant-based foods as a way to adapt to and limit worsening climate change.

"This study shows that replacing red meat with more nutritious options can greatly improve health and the environment," said Jason Hill, bioproducts and biosystems engineering professor at the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.

"It's important that all of us think about the health impacts of the foods we eat. We now know that making our nutrition a priority will pay dividends for the Earth, as well."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution

World Environment Day (WED) observed annually on the 5th June aims to spread awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution and is a wake-up call to all of us to do our part to preserve and protect our environment.

World Environment Day

World Environment Day (WED) is observed annually on 5th June by the United Nations. The main aim of the campaign is to create awareness of the environment and specific environmental issues. The theme for this year 2018 is "Beat Plastic Pollution."

Greener Environment Might Reduce the Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

Adults who live in greener neighborhoods have a lower chance of developing metabolic syndrome than those living in areas with less exposure to greenery.

Environmental Toxins May Affect Immune System of Multiple Generations

Maternal exposure to industrial pollution can affect the immune system of offspring and is passed along to subsequent generations.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Label Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanAcute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Processed Foods

Most Popular Blood Pressure Drugs Could be Less Effective: Study

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive