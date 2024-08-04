Heavy Metals in Cocoa: A Case of Sweet Deception

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

High Lead and Cadmium Levels in Cocoa Products

Chocolate, often seen as a healthy treat, contains alarming levels of heavy metals. A new study reveals that over 40% of chocolate products exceed safe limits for lead, while 35% surpass cadmium standards. Surprisingly, organic chocolate was found to have even higher levels of these harmful metals than conventional options. Arsenic levels, fortunately, were within safe ranges. (The study from George Washington University revealed concerning levels of heavy metals in a significant percentage of cocoa products in the US, with organic products showing higher contamination levels. Led by Leigh Frame and medical student Jacob Hands at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, it analysed 72 consumer cocoa products, including dark chocolate, over an eight-year period for lead, cadmium, and arsenic contamination.The findings were published in the journalLeigh Frame, the director of integrative medicine at GW, emphasised moderation in consuming chocolate and other foods that may contain heavy metals, such as large fish like tuna and unwashed brown rice. "While it's impractical to avoid heavy metals in food entirely, it's crucial to be mindful of what and how much you're consuming," Frame advised.The study used a threshold of maximum allowable dose levels to evaluate the extent of contamination. For most consumers, a single serving of these cocoa products may not pose significant health risks, but multiple servings or combined consumption with other heavy metal sources could lead to exposure exceeding safe levels.Foods with high lead levels include shellfish, organ meats, and foods or supplements grown in contaminated soil or imported from countries with less stringent regulations.For cadmium, concerns extend to certain seaweeds, particularly Hijiki. Consumers should be aware of potential cumulative exposure risks, especially with organic cocoa products.Source-IANS