About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Heart Disease Warning Signs may Appear on Your Skin

by Dr Jayashree on April 11, 2022 at 9:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Heart Disease Warning Signs may Appear on Your Skin

Adults with a history of allergic disorders have an increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease, according to the study being presented at ACC Asia 2022 Together with the Korean Society of Cardiology Spring Conference.

"For patients with allergic disorders, routine evaluation of blood pressure and routine examination for coronary heart disease should be given by clinicians to ensure early treatments are given to those with hypertension or coronary heart disease," said Yang Guo, Ph.D., Department of Dermatology at the Institute of Dermatology at Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, and the study's lead author.

Advertisement


Allergic disorders are some conditions caused by a reaction of the immune system to typically harmless substances. These diseases include hay fever, food allergies, atopic dermatitis, allergic asthma, and anaphylaxis. Symptoms may include red eyes, an itchy rash, sneezing, a runny nose, shortness of breath, or swelling.

Previous studies reported an association between allergic disorders and cardiovascular disease, which remain controversial findings. The current study aimed to determine whether adults with allergic disorders have increased cardiovascular risk.
Advertisement

The study used 2012 data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), which is a cross-sectional survey of the United States population. The allergic group included adults with at least one allergic disorder, including asthma, respiratory allergy, digestive allergy, skin allergy, and another allergy.

Overall, the study included 34,417 adults, over half of whom were women and averaged 48.5 years old. The allergic group included 10,045 adults. Researchers adjusted for age, sex, race, smoking, alcohol drinking, and body mass index; they also examined subgroups stratified by demographic factors.

Researchers found a history of allergic disorders was associated with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure and coronary heart disease.

In further analyses, individuals with a history of allergic disorders between ages 18 and 57 had a higher risk of high blood pressure. A higher risk of coronary heart disease was seen in study participants who were between ages 39-57, male, and Black/African American.

Further large cohort studies with long-term follow-up are needed to confirm the findings. In addition to this, appreciating the underlying mechanism may help future management in such individuals.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Parkinson's Day 2022—
World Parkinson's Day 2022— "Integrated Health Care"
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
How Does Insomnia Impact Your Type 2 Diabetes Risk?
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Pityriasis rosea Heart Healthy Heart 

Recommended Reading
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, ......
Eating Eggs During Infancy Reduces Egg Allergy Later
Eating Eggs During Infancy Reduces Egg Allergy Later
​​​​​​​Increased frequency of eating eggs in infancy ......
Two Supplements that Reduce Allergies in Children
Two Supplements that Reduce Allergies in Children
A daily dose of the probiotic and fish oil supplement in pregnancy, and during 3 to 6 months of ......
Quiz on Allergy
Quiz on Allergy
Every season can be an allergy season, depending on what you're allergic to. - Clara ......
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical ......
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Boils / Skin Abscess
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess ......
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Indian Medical Journals Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Iron Intake Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Hearing Loss Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Doctor Post-Nasal Drip Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR