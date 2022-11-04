Heart Disease Warning Signs may Appear on Your Skin

Advertisement

. The current study aimed to determine whether adults with allergic disorders have increased cardiovascular risk.The study used 2012 data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), which is a cross-sectional survey of the United States population. The allergic group included adults with at least one allergic disorder, including asthma, respiratory allergy, digestive allergy, skin allergy, and another allergy.Overall, the study included 34,417 adults, over half of whom were women and averaged 48.5 years old. The allergic group included 10,045 adults. Researchers adjusted for age, sex, race, smoking, alcohol drinking, and body mass index; they also examined subgroups stratified by demographic factors.Researchers foundIn further analyses, individuals with a history of allergic disorders between ages 18 and 57 had a higher risk of high blood pressure. A higher risk of coronary heart disease was seen in study participants who were between ages 39-57, male, and Black/African American.Further large cohort studies with long-term follow-up are needed to confirm the findings. In addition to this, appreciating the underlying mechanism may help future management in such individuals.Source: Medindia