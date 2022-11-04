Heart Disease Warning Signs may Appear on Your Skin

Adults with a history of allergic disorders have an increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease, according to the study being presented at ACC Asia 2022 Together with the Korean Society of Cardiology Spring Conference.
"For patients with allergic disorders, routine evaluation of blood pressure and routine examination for coronary heart disease should be given by clinicians to ensure early treatments are given to those with hypertension or coronary heart disease," said Yang Guo, Ph.D., Department of Dermatology at the Institute of Dermatology at Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, and the study's lead author.
Allergic disorders are some conditions caused by a reaction of the immune system to typically harmless substances. These diseases include hay fever, food allergies, atopic dermatitis, allergic asthma, and anaphylaxis. Symptoms may include red eyes, an itchy rash, sneezing, a runny nose, shortness of breath, or swelling.
The study used 2012 data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), which is a cross-sectional survey of the United States population. The allergic group included adults with at least one allergic disorder, including asthma, respiratory allergy, digestive allergy, skin allergy, and another allergy.
Overall, the study included 34,417 adults, over half of whom were women and averaged 48.5 years old. The allergic group included 10,045 adults. Researchers adjusted for age, sex, race, smoking, alcohol drinking, and body mass index; they also examined subgroups stratified by demographic factors.
Researchers found a history of allergic disorders was associated with an increased risk of developing high blood pressure and coronary heart disease.
In further analyses, individuals with a history of allergic disorders between ages 18 and 57 had a higher risk of high blood pressure. A higher risk of coronary heart disease was seen in study participants who were between ages 39-57, male, and Black/African American.
Further large cohort studies with long-term follow-up are needed to confirm the findings. In addition to this, appreciating the underlying mechanism may help future management in such individuals.
Source: Medindia