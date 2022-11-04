COVID-19 Led to ‘Loneliness Epidemic’ Among the Elderly

Advertisement

The survey data also shows that loneliness increased by 45 percent among men aged 65 to 74 with a rise in depression from 12 to 14 percent. Women and men in the older age group, from 75 to 84, reported a notable but smaller increase in the loneliness of 37 and 33 percent respectively, and depression.Older adults living alone are particularly at risk of experiencing loneliness during the pandemic. Low-income older adults living in social housing or assisted living settings are more vulnerable to social isolation as well.Other high-risk groups include those living with dementia or in rural and remote areas, Indigenous peoples, ethnic minority and immigrant older adults, LGBTQ2 identified individuals, and informal caregivers.The portrayals of older adults as a homogenous, vulnerable group during the pandemic have intensified ageist views and intergenerational tensions, given the reduced opportunities for older adults to safely interact with younger generations.Programs tailored to meet linguistic and cultural needs and delivered via a range of formats, such as in-person, virtual, or over the phone, including support for those at risk of elder abuse.Interventions to reduce social isolation require ongoing collaboration since they involve partnerships between a range of stakeholders from government to non-profit organizations, academic institutions, and the private sector.," says Wister, GRC director.Participation in virtual group fitness classes can help reduce social isolation and help keep older adults healthy. Ensuring all Canadians have access to low-cost home internet and free internet in public spaces should be a priority.. Organizations can also support older adults in safely returning to volunteering.Systemic issues of staffing levels and capacity were identified as having implications for supporting social connections for residents in long-term care. Adequate staff support and training are also required for screening visitors, setting up technology for virtual visits, and providing social activities for residents.