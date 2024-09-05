Heart Attack Patients Benefit from SGLT2 Inhibitor Empagliflozin

In patients hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction (MI), the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin offers significant kidney protection. This suggests that empagliflozin can be safely and effectively administered to this patient population. Acute myocardial infarction is commonly referred to as a heart attack (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The team, led by Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, MBA, Director of the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, performed a secondary analysis of the results from a worldwide trial known as EMPACT-MI. They also demonstrated that empagliflozin can consistently reduce heart failure events among patients who had suffered a heart attack regardless of the patient’s baseline kidney function.
Limited Safety Data for SGLT2 Inhibitors in Post-MI PatientsThis risk makes physicians hesitate to initiate SGLT2 inhibitors shortly after a heart attack because information about the safety of this class of medications in this clinical situation is limited. SGLT2 inhibitors curb the action of a protein known as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2, which helps the kidneys reabsorb glucose from the blood.
EMPACT-MI is the first analysis to determine if it is safe with respect to the kidney to initiate SGLT2 inhibitors in patients during or soon after hospitalization for acute MI. The researchers assessed the therapy’s effects on kidney function over time and evaluated its effects on heart failure outcomes in relation to kidney function.
“It is especially important to understand the safety profile of SGLT2 inhibitors since about 40 percent of patients with acute MI have chronic kidney disease,” says Dr. Bhatt. “Our research showed that empagliflozin exhibited kidney-protective effects by reducing the decline in the eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate), which measures how well the kidneys are filtering waste, compared with placebo. Importantly, our data also showed that empagliflozin was safe to initiate soon after an acute MI, regardless of the patient’s baseline kidney function.”
The EMPACT-MI trial randomized a global cohort of 6,522 patients with acute MI and increased risk of heart failure to the SGLT2 inhibitor or to a placebo. While there was no difference in risk of death, empagliflozin reduced the risk of hospitalization for heart failure as well as adverse events of heart failure. Researchers also learned that these risk reductions were consistent across baseline kidney function.
“Our study will help to fill a key gap in the understanding of the clinical use of SGLT2 inhibitors in people who have suffered a heart attack,” says Dr. Bhatt, a globally recognized expert in cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology.
About the EMPACT-MI TrialEMPACT-MI trial (EMPAgliflozin for the prevention of Chronic heart failure and morTality after an acute Myocardial Infarction, NCT04509674) is a multicenter, randomized, parallel-group, double-blind, placebo-controlled superiority trial investigating the effect of empagliflozin on all-cause mortality and hospitalization due to heart failure in adults who have had a heart attack.
Participants had no history of chronic heart failure and were eligible regardless of type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease status. EMPACT-MI included more than 6,500 adults from 22 countries. Study participants were randomized to receive either empagliflozin 10 mg or placebo, once daily, both on top of standard of care within 14 days of hospital admission for heart attack. The EMPACT-MI clinical trial was conducted, analyzed, and reported by Boehringer Ingelheim in partnership with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), with Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly providing funding.
The primary results of the EMPACT-MI trial had been presented at the Annual Scientific Session of American College of Cardiology, Atlanta and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
