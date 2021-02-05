Healthy, Quick Snacks to Munch While Working from Home

‘Home sheltering can make us crave carb-heavy or fat-loaded snacks, we must remember that eating healthy is the only way to keep our immunity in check. People can munch on healthy snacks like ragi chips, roasted makhana while working from home. ’

Set to change your snacking game forever, the cookie is baked to perfection with deliciously rich dough and oozing a smooth indulgent filling. The cookies come packed with 20g of protein to help you reach your daily protein requirement. A perfect way to keep cravings in check while supporting training goals. Being fibre-rich, they are a great addition to a balanced diet without any meal prep.KhakhraThe common go-to Gujarati snack relished throughout the world, the khakhras by Maniarrs are healthy and made primarily of ragi with multiple flavours and spices combinations. A new taste every day is ensured in its eight different variety combo pack.Roasted MakhanaFox nuts or makhanas are dubbed as a great source of calcium. Coming as fat-free, these fox nuts are an ideal snack when you experience sudden hunger pangs at work or while studying. It also keeps your blood pressure in control.Protein BarMyprotein's another recent release, the 6 Layered Protein Bar, features six layers of taste and texture to provide a hit of protein, carbohydrates, and fibre. Packed with over 20g of protein, essential minerals calcium and copper, these mouth-watering treats are the ideal way to upgrade your healthy snacking.Keeros Snack PackPopular among the Indian audience, given its nutritional value, this super snack has high fibre, high energy, good for your heart and bones. It keeps your cholesterol in control and even helps you in losing weight. A great snack option for those suffering from diabetes.Ragi Diet ChipsCraving for chips but not the fried ones? Ragi chips are a healthy substitute to potato chips, being low in cholesterol and fat, these chips are made of ragi flour, vegetable oil and tapioca starch combined with the necessary spices. Munching these flavour-packed crunchy snacks in between your main meals keeps the hunger pangs away. The Green Snack CoThe Green Snack Co vouches on spreading healthy, tasty and authentic foods. Offering a range of flavourful snacks made with the goodness of Quinoa, Kale leaves and some super Grains, the brand offers puffs, crisps, stix, and more. It is definitely a healthy snacking option. So #BingeOnGreen.Source: IANS