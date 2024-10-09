Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Swethapriya Sampath. (2024, October 09). World Sight Day: "Children, Love Your Eyes" . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 09, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-sight-day-children-love-your-eyes-217532-1.htm.

MLA Swethapriya Sampath. "World Sight Day: "Children, Love Your Eyes"". Medindia. Oct 09, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-sight-day-children-love-your-eyes-217532-1.htm>.

Chicago Swethapriya Sampath. "World Sight Day: "Children, Love Your Eyes"". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-sight-day-children-love-your-eyes-217532-1.htm. (accessed Oct 09, 2024).

Harvard Swethapriya Sampath. 2024. World Sight Day: "Children, Love Your Eyes". Medindia, viewed Oct 09, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-sight-day-children-love-your-eyes-217532-1.htm.