About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
World Leprosy Day 2023 â€“ â€œAct Now. End Leprosyâ€
Advertisement

World Leprosy Day 2023 – “Act Now. End Leprosy”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek, Physician Assistant (Neurology), M.Sc. Neuroscience
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Leprosy Day (WLD) is celebrated on 29 January this year
  • The international day is an opportunity to celebrate people who have experienced leprosy, and raise awareness of the disease
  • The 2023 theme of World Leprosy Day is “Act Now. End Leprosy”

World Leprosy Day (WLD) is observed on the last Sunday of January - 29 January this year to raise awareness about the disease (1 Trusted Source
World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source). The goal is to end leprosy-related stigma and discrimination and educate the public about the bacterial origins of leprosy and its treatable options (2 Trusted Source
Leprosy (Hansen's disease)

Go to source).

Significance of WLD

World Leprosy Day, established by journalist Raoul Follereau in 1954 to support those affected by the disease, is being celebrated for the 70th time on January 29, 2023 (3 Trusted Source
Message for World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source, 4 Trusted Source
(World Leprosy Day 2023)

Go to source).

Top Facts on Leprosy
Top Facts on Leprosy
Leprosy is under control through modern medicine but is still endemic in few regions and awareness is the key to eliminate the disease.
Advertisement

World Leprosy Day 2023 – “Act Now. End Leprosy”

This year also marks the 150th anniversary of the discovery of the causative agent of leprosy, M. leprae, by Norwegian physician Gerhard Armauer Hansen on February 28, 1873. In India, the day is celebrated on January 30 in honor of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary (1 Trusted Source
World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source).

What is Leprosy?

Hansen's disease, commonly referred to as leprosy, is caused by Mycobacterium leprae, which can affect the skin, nerves, respiratory tract, and eyes (2 Trusted Source
Leprosy (Hansen's disease)

Go to source).

Leprosy affects individuals of all ages, from young children to the elderly, and is spread through close and frequent contact with untreated individuals through droplets from the nose and mouth (2 Trusted Source
Leprosy (Hansen's disease)

Go to source).
Quiz on Leprosy
Quiz on Leprosy
Leprosy is a disease which has left several individuals disfigured and victims of social alienation. Medications have made a big difference in controlling disfigurement and complications of the disease and preventing social stigma. Test your knowledge on this once-dreaded disease called leprosy.
Advertisement

Combination drug therapy, introduced in the 1980s, effectively cures leprosy, but if left untreated, it can lead to progressive disability. Before the discovery that it was a bacterial infection, leprosy was often considered a divine punishment or curse (3 Trusted Source
Message for World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source).

Misconceptions and discrimination have plagued people with leprosy throughout history, leading to isolation from society, family, and friends (3 Trusted Source
Message for World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source).

Spread Awareness on Leprosy

The theme of World Leprosy Day 2023 is "Act Now. End Leprosy." This year's World Leprosy Day theme focuses on three main messages (5 Trusted Source
World Leprosy Day 2023, World Leprosy Day is hosted every year on the last Sunday of January

Go to source, 1 Trusted Source
World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source):

  • Elimination is possible:

    We have the power and tools to stop transmission and defeat this disease.

  • Act now:

    We need the resources and commitment to end leprosy. Prioritize leprosy elimination.

  • Reach the unreached:

    Leprosy is preventable and treatable. Suffering from leprosy is needless.
Eliminating leprosy is possible with the right action - join the "Act Now: End Leprosy" campaign and help make zero leprosy a reality through increased commitment and prioritization from governments, decision-makers, donors, and the global health community (1 Trusted Source
World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source).

Facts on Leprosy

Don't Forget Leprosy

The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns have had a significant impact on individuals affected by leprosy, causing disruptions to leprosy programs (3 Trusted Source
Message for World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source).

As a result, there has been a decrease in the number of new cases detected. However, this may be due to an increase in undiagnosed cases, which hold the potential for further transmission and development of disabilities.

Considering the disruptions caused by COVID-19, Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination, launched the "Don't Forget Leprosy"/ "Don't Forget Hansen's Disease" campaign in August 2021 to keep leprosy on the radar.

The campaign is working with a variety of partners, including the WHO, governments, advocacy groups, international NGOs, and academic institutions, to raise awareness and prevent the disease from being forgotten during the pandemic.

The Campaign Drive!

As we commemorate the 70th World Leprosy Day and the 150th anniversary of the discovery of leprosy's bacterial cause, this is an opportune moment to renew our efforts to achieve a leprosy-free world by addressing the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and intensifying our actions (3 Trusted Source
Message for World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source).

This World Leprosy Day, let's take action by spreading awareness about the disease through social media using hashtags such as #WorldLeprosyDay, #LeaveNoOneBehind, #EndStigma, #ZeroDiscrimination, and #BeatLeprosy to help eliminate discrimination and reach our goal of a leprosy-free world (1 Trusted Source
World Leprosy Day 2023

Go to source, 5 Trusted Source
World Leprosy Day 2023, World Leprosy Day is hosted every year on the last Sunday of January

Go to source).

"En route to that goal, let us build an inclusive society where being diagnosed with leprosy, or having once had leprosy, is not an issue. Together, let us act now to end leprosy." - Yohei Sasakawa

References :
  1. World Leprosy Day 2023 - (https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2023/01/29/default-calendar/act-now-end-leprosy-wld-2023)
  2. Leprosy (Hansen's disease) - (https://www.who.int/health-topics/leprosy)
  3. Message for World Leprosy Day 2023 - (https://www.who.int/news/item/24-01-2023-message-for-world-leprosy-day-2023)
  4. (World Leprosy Day 2023) - (https://www.leprosy-information.org/leprosy/world-leprosy-day-2023)
  5. World Leprosy Day 2023, World Leprosy Day is hosted every year on the last Sunday of January - (https://www.leprosymission.org/leprosy-champions/world-leprosy-day/)
  6. Global Partnership for Zero Leprosy, World Leprosy Day - (https://zeroleprosy.org/world-leprosy-day/)
  7. Leprosy Crisis In India - (https://risingstaroutreach.org/about-us/leprosy/)


Source: Medindia
Financial Burden of People With Leprosy Brought to Light
Financial Burden of People With Leprosy Brought to Light
Households affected by leprosy are being pushed further into poverty as a result of treatment costs.

Citations   close

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Leprosy

Leprosy

Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, affects any organ like skin, eyes, mucosa, periphery nerves or any ...
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE

×

World Leprosy Day 2023 – “Act Now. End Leprosy” Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests