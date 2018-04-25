World Immunization Week is aimed at highlighting the importance of immunization and filling the remaining gaps left in global coverage.

It is observed during last week of April.

This week, we look at ways in which individuals can drive the vaccination progress.

About The World Immunization Week

World Immunization Week is observed on the last week of April every year to highlight the importance of collective action, that is needed so that everybody stays protected from diseases that are vaccine-preventable. This year's theme, '', has a bigger role to play than just to be repeated as a slogan. The purpose is to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated and push the message of immunization to others.