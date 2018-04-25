medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Myeloid Leukemia Can Now be Put To Stop by Blocking Its Growth Factor

by Rishika Gupta on  April 25, 2018 at 7:55 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • A new molecular pathway has been discovered that leads to the growth of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Increase of SHARP1 levels, a circadian clock gene had a two-fold effect on leukemia development.
  • Drug with innovative strategies can be developed to stop this pathway and thereby prevent further development of acute myeloid leukemia.
A new role of a circadian clock protein has been found to assist in the development of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), finds a new study. The name of this protein is SHARP1. The findings of this study are published in the Nature Communications journal.
Myeloid Leukemia Can Now be Put To Stop by Blocking Its Growth Factor
Myeloid Leukemia Can Now be Put To Stop by Blocking Its Growth Factor

Acute myeloid leukemia is a very rare disease as nearly 1% of all new cancer cases come under these. It is also commonly known as the cancer of blood and bone marrow. The five-year survival rate of this disease is less than twenty percent.

This new molecular pathway involves the circadian clock gene, SHARP1 to assist the growth of AML. New therapeutic strategies can be developed to block this pathway.

The study conducted by researchers at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) took six years.

SHARP1 was previously thought to be responsible for control of the circadian rhythm only. But this study has shown that this particular protein does have a dark side. It was found to assist the AML development.

It was found that Alteration of the MLL gene has helped by SHARP1 as it was its subset. Alteration of these MLL genes are known to cause AML.

"We found that MLL-AF6 binds with SHARP1, leading to an increase in the level of SHARP1. The increase of SHARP1 levels has the two-fold effect of initiating leukemia development, as well as maintaining the growth of leukemic cells. Interestingly, in addition to its own cancer-causing functions, our study also revealed that SHARP1 could act upon other target genes of MLL-AF6 to aggravate the progression of AML. But by removing or reducing the level of SHARP1, the growth of leukemic cells could be stopped, " explained Daniel G. Tenen.

The research team had to employ an array of genetic screening techniques tools to identify this pathway of AML.

Reference
  1. Akihiko Numata, Hui Si Kwok, Akira Kawasaki, Jia Li, Qi-Ling Zhou, Jon Kerry, Touati Benoukraf, Deepak Bararia, Feng Li, Erica Ballabio, Marta Tapia, Aniruddha J. Deshpande, Robert S. Welner, Ruud Delwel, Henry Yang, Thomas A. Milne, Reshma Taneja, Daniel G. Tenen. The basic helix-loop-helix transcription factor SHARP1 is an oncogenic driver in MLL-AF6 acute myelogenous leukemia, Nature Communications (2018).DOI:10.1038/s41467-018-03854-0


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Combination Therapy Shows Good Results For Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Combination Therapy Shows Good Results For Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Venetoclax plus cobimetinib or idasanutlin may be synergistic and down-regulate a protein that develops disease resistance.

Promising Drug for Acute Myeloid Leukemia may be a Game Changer

Promising Drug for Acute Myeloid Leukemia may be a Game Changer

A promising drug for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) may prove fruitful, researchers believe

New Molecule Kills Resistant Cancer Cells in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

New Molecule Kills Resistant Cancer Cells in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Scientists have discovered the first compound which kills resistant cancer cells in acute myeloid leukemia but spares healthy cells.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.

Leukemia

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

More News on:

Leukemia Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Acute Myeloid Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Multiple Myeloma Bone Marrow Transplantation Hairy Cell Leukemia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...