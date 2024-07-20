Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, July 20). World Brain Day 2024: Advocating for Brain Health and Prevention . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 20, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-brain-day-2024-advocating-for-brain-health-and-prevention-216489-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "World Brain Day 2024: Advocating for Brain Health and Prevention". Medindia. Jul 20, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-brain-day-2024-advocating-for-brain-health-and-prevention-216489-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "World Brain Day 2024: Advocating for Brain Health and Prevention". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-brain-day-2024-advocating-for-brain-health-and-prevention-216489-1.htm. (accessed Jul 20, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. World Brain Day 2024: Advocating for Brain Health and Prevention. Medindia, viewed Jul 20, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-brain-day-2024-advocating-for-brain-health-and-prevention-216489-1.htm.