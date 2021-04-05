Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a World Health Organization collaborative, organizes World Asthma Day (WAD), on the first Tuesday of May every year - May 4 this year, to raise awareness of asthma worldwide.



WAD was first celebrated in 1998 in more than 35 countries along with the first World Asthma Meeting held in Barcelona, Spain.

World Asthma Day: "Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions"

