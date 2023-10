World Anesthesia Day: Acknowledging and Celebrating an Era of Pain Free Interventions

October 16, 1846, marks the first successful demonstration of ether as a means of providing anesthesia by the dentist William Thomas Green Morton (1819-1868). This successful demonstration was performed at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA. It was Morton's personal inspiration, knowledge, and conviction before the right audience, in the right place, at the right moment in history that revolutionized surgical practice.

Anesthesia has come a long way since the days of chloroform and ether way back in the 18th century. It is far more advanced and safer than it was a decade ago. Modern anesthesia techniques and delivery systems are now an indispensable part of surgical interventions and healthcare in general. October 16 celebrates the discovery and start of the revolution in anesthesia which has transformed how modern medicine and surgery are perceived today.

Anesthesia Today: The Modern Way

Anesthesia: Scope and Challenges

However, these advancements are not uniformly distributed across the globe. Barriers to anesthesia and surgical care in developing nations include a lack of infrastructure, a trained work force, essential equipment, basic supplies, and financing. Anesthesia work force density, as reported by the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiology, is lowest in countries in Africa and Southeast Asia (

Anesthesia and AI: The Way Ahead The current century has witnessed a rise in AI-based research articles and their translation to clinical anesthesia, which needs to be addressed. Artificial intelligence-supported closed-loops systems have been designed for the pharmacological maintenance of anesthesia and hemodynamic management in the perioperative period. Robots have been designed and programmed to perform dexterity, and skill-based tasks such as intubation and regional blocks with precision.

Annual theme 2023: Anesthesia and Cancer Care The World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiology has given the theme of Anesthesia and Cancer care to the year 2023. It aims to raise awareness of the vital role that anesthesia plays in the management of

