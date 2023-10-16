World Anesthesia Day: Acknowledging and Celebrating an Era of Pain Free Interventions

Anesthesia has come a long way since the days of chloroform and ether way back in the 18th century. It is far more advanced and safer than it was a decade ago. Modern anesthesia techniques and delivery systems are now an indispensable part of surgical interventions and healthcare in general. October 16 celebrates the discovery and start of the revolution in anesthesia which has transformed how modern medicine and surgery are perceived today.



16th October 1846: The landmark "Ether Day"

October 16, 1846, marks the first successful demonstration of ether as a means of providing anesthesia by the dentist William Thomas Green Morton (1819-1868). This successful demonstration was performed at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA. It was Morton's personal inspiration, knowledge, and conviction before the right audience, in the right place, at the right moment in history that revolutionized surgical practice.