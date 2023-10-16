About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
World Anesthesia Day: Acknowledging and Celebrating an Era of Pain Free Interventions
Advertisement

World Anesthesia Day: Acknowledging and Celebrating an Era of Pain Free Interventions

Dr. Prachi Agrawal
Written by Dr. Prachi Agrawal, MBBS, MD (Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care), DNB, MNAMS, FIPM, CCEPC (AIIMS)
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM
Highlights:
  • Anesthesia in modern medicine encompasses perioperative pain-free care for patients
  • The role of Anesthesiologist has broadened from operating rooms to intensive care units, palliative care, pain clinics, emergency life support system and non-operating room services
  • World Anesthesia Day marks the birth of this branch of medicine that has revolutionized healthcare in a holistic and safer way

Anesthesia has come a long way since the days of chloroform and ether way back in the 18th century. It is far more advanced and safer than it was a decade ago. Modern anesthesia techniques and delivery systems are now an indispensable part of surgical interventions and healthcare in general. October 16 celebrates the discovery and start of the revolution in anesthesia which has transformed how modern medicine and surgery are perceived today.

16th October 1846: The landmark "Ether Day"

October 16, 1846, marks the first successful demonstration of ether as a means of providing anesthesia by the dentist William Thomas Green Morton (1819-1868). This successful demonstration was performed at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA. It was Morton's personal inspiration, knowledge, and conviction before the right audience, in the right place, at the right moment in history that revolutionized surgical practice.

Anaesthesia - History
Anaesthesia - History
valuable information regarding the recent developments in the field of anesthesia
Advertisement


On March 22, 1847, ether was administered in the Medical College Hospital, Calcutta, under the supervision of Dr. O'Saughnessy, the surgeon. The first chloroform anesthesia was first used by Simpson in Edinburgh, UK, on November 15 1847. Anesthesiology has come a long way from that fateful day in 1846, when the first significant step was taken (1 Trusted Source
Ether day: an intriguing history

Go to source).

Anesthesia Today: The Modern Way

Anesthesiology has advanced and developed rapidly over the last 170 years as a medical specialty. This is primarily because the risks associated with anesthetic drugs and techniques demand that they be administered by skilled physicians. As safer drugs and monitoring devices improved and advanced, the need for anesthesiologists saw an exponential rise. Apart from traditional areas of involvement, such as operating room anesthesia, critical care, and pain medicine, anesthesia now encompasses palliative and oncological care, emergency life support, research, and resuscitation. The role of Anesthesiologist in the COVID pandemic has been incomparable, and it would not be wrong to say that Anesthesiologists are the backbone of medical care with the paramount expertise that they bring along.

Anesthesia: Scope and Challenges

With the advancement of consumer technology and telemedicine, anesthesiology has expanded its horizons as a specialty. Preoperative evaluations are now possible to perform via teleconference. Inside the operating suite, monitoring has become less invasive and more sophisticated, and clinical decision support systems are common. There has been automation in the delivery of anesthetics and it is beyond doubt that there will be future opportunities for anesthesiologists in pharmacogenomics as well as health care systems management.

However, these advancements are not uniformly distributed across the globe. Barriers to anesthesia and surgical care in developing nations include a lack of infrastructure, a trained work force, essential equipment, basic supplies, and financing. Anesthesia work force density, as reported by the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiology, is lowest in countries in Africa and Southeast Asia (2 Trusted Source
Recent advances in the technology of anesthesia

Go to source).

Anesthesia and AI: The Way Ahead

The current century has witnessed a rise in AI-based research articles and their translation to clinical anesthesia, which needs to be addressed. Artificial intelligence-supported closed-loops systems have been designed for the pharmacological maintenance of anesthesia and hemodynamic management in the perioperative period. Robots have been designed and programmed to perform dexterity, and skill-based tasks such as intubation and regional blocks with precision. Artificial intelligence has the potential to impact the practice and future of anesthesiology in aspects ranging from perioperative management to critical care delivery and outpatient pain management (3 Trusted Source
Artificial intelligence and anesthesia: A narrative review

Go to source).

Annual theme 2023: Anesthesia and Cancer Care

The World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiology has given the theme of Anesthesia and Cancer care to the year 2023. It aims to raise awareness of the vital role that anesthesia plays in the management of cancer. It further advocates strengthening onco-anesthesia and palliative care services to improve patient outcomes, including pain and palliative care in patients with cancer.
New Technologies are Helping Anesthesiologists With Surgery Preparation
New Technologies are Helping Anesthesiologists With Surgery Preparation
A new study examined the potential benefits of 3D printing and virtual reality technologies in anesthetic management.
Advertisement

References :
  1. Ether day: an intriguing history - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4920664/)
  2. Recent advances in the technology of anesthesia - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7236591/)
  3. Artificial intelligence and anesthesia: A narrative review - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8846233/)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Anesthesia
Quiz on Anesthesia
The discovery of anesthesia has resulted in surgeries becoming painless and a much more pleasant experience. Test your knowledge on anesthesia by taking this quiz.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Anaesthesia - History

Anaesthesia - History

valuable information regarding the recent developments in the field of anesthesia
Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted ...
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to ...
Dental Anesthesia

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.
General Anesthesia

General Anesthesia

General anesthesia is treatment with medications that induce a state of deep sleep and unconsciousness in the ...
Local Anesthesia

Local Anesthesia

Local anesthesia is a type of anesthesia generally used to block pain sensation only in a specific area of ...
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed ...

Latest Health Watch

New Tuberculosis Regimen can Protect Respiratory Microbiome

New Tuberculosis Regimen can Protect Respiratory Microbiome

Study reveals a TB regimen that can safeguard microbiome diversity.
Why are So Many Women in Their 20s Hypothyroid?

Why are So Many Women in Their 20s Hypothyroid?

There has been an upsurge in 20s women diagnosed with hypothyroidism, read more to know the causes.
FDA Clears CT Scanners for Cardiovascular Assessments

FDA Clears CT Scanners for Cardiovascular Assessments

Arineta's Spot Light and Spot Light Duo CT scanners receive FDA approval for cardiovascular assessments.
World Spine Day: Prioritizing Spinal Health for a Better Tomorrow

World Spine Day: Prioritizing Spinal Health for a Better Tomorrow

Discover the impact of poor posture on your health and learn how to improve it for a better quality of life.
Natural Herbal Solutions for Vaginal Wellness

Natural Herbal Solutions for Vaginal Wellness

From goldenseal to chamomile, delve into nature's offerings for balanced and holistic feminine care. Discover the power of herbal remedies for vaginal health.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

World Anesthesia Day: Acknowledging and Celebrating an Era of Pain Free Interventions Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests