Why Bowel Cancer is Increasing Among the Under 30's?

Why Is Colorectal Cancer Rising Rapidly among Young Adults?
5 Reasons Why Bowel Cancer Might be Becoming more Common in Younger People1. Dietary Changes and Processed Foods
Modern diets, particularly in Western countries, are loaded with processed and fast foods. These foods are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and additives, while being low in fiber. A diet low in fiber and high in processed foods can contribute to the development of bowel cancer. Processed meats like sausages, bacon, and hot dogs are also a concern as they contain nitrates which can turn into harmful chemicals that damage the bowel lining.
The increasingly sedentary lifestyles, characterized by long hours sitting at desks or on couches, are another risk factor. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy digestive system and overall well-being. It also helps keep weight in check and move food through the bowel faster, reducing the time harmful substances spend in the gut.
3. Obesity
Obesity is the second biggest cause of cancer in the UK, and younger age groups are not immune. Excess body fat can lead to inflammation and changes in hormone levels, which may promote cancer development. Being overweight increases the risk of cells dividing more often, creating more opportunities for mutations that can lead to cancer. Additionally, fat cells attract immune cells, causing inflammation which can further increase cancer risk.
4. Genetic Factors
While genetics don't fully explain the rise in bowel cancer cases in young adults, having a close family member diagnosed with bowel cancer under 50 can indicate a higher risk. Inherited conditions like Lynch syndrome and familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) significantly increase the risk of developing bowel cancer at a young age, though these only account for a small percentage of cases.
5. Delayed Diagnosis and Ongoing Misdiagnosis
Non-biological factors may also be at play. Increased awareness of bowel cancer symptoms and improved diagnostic techniques could be leading to more diagnoses in younger people. However, there are still many cases where bowel cancer is misdiagnosed or diagnosed at a later stage. Symptoms like abdominal pain, bowel habit changes, and rectal bleeding can be mistaken for less serious conditions, allowing the cancer to progress.
By addressing controllable factors like diet, exercise, and weight management, young people can help reduce their risk of bowel cancer. It's also crucial to be aware of the symptoms and seek medical advice if you experience any changes in your bowel habits.
The good news is that young people can take steps to reduce their risk. Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet rich in fiber and low in processed foods, and getting regular exercise are all important. It's also crucial to be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer and to seek medical advice promptly if you experience any changes in your bowel habits. By taking a proactive approach, young people can help protect themselves from this increasingly common cancer.
