Hotter Days, Troubled Minds: Do Extreme Temperatures Impact Mental Health?

- Extreme heat exacerbates mental health issues, especially in individuals with schizophrenia
- Vulnerable populations, including the unhoused and lower socioeconomic groups, are more exposed to dangerous heat conditions
- Urban greenery and widespread access to air conditioning can mitigate some of the adverse effects of extreme heat on mental health
Researchers are increasingly identifying environmental and health connections as public health concerns, as air and water quality issues, as well as heat-related deaths, make headlines. According to research, lower socioeconomic groups, colored persons, and the unhoused are more likely to be exposed to hotter circumstances, whilst older folks are more sensitive.
Link Between Heat and Mental IllnessesThe association between mental disease and temperature has only lately been quantified, as medical records and understanding of mental illnesses have advanced. Urbanization and heat affect human health. Researchers investigated the various unanticipated effects of heat on humans. They specifically looked at those who have been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Schizophrenia is a mental condition that impairs the flow of information to the brain (2). The area of the brain most affected also contains our thermoregulatory processes. It is the component that warns us when we are too hot and should sweat, or when we are too cold and should shiver in order to stay warm.
As a result, persons with schizophrenia are unable to respond to excessive heat in the same way that the normal population does; their bodies are not signaling them to take measures. Furthermore, drugs used to treat schizophrenia boost core body temperature. This suggests that when taking the medicine, people with schizophrenia are closer to the heat stress and stroke risk thresholds than the general population.
The risk is greatest in both severely cold (below 3 C) and highly hot situations (over 30 C). These hospitalizations cost the Phoenix healthcare system more than $2 million (in 2024 USD). Certainly, Canadians experience much colder temperatures than 3 C at night, but rarely overnight lows above 30 C; however, the 2021 heat dome resulted in over 600 deaths in British Columbia, and researchers discovered that schizophrenia was the chronic condition most associated with the risk of death during the extreme heat.
Schizophrenia is not the most prevalent mental illness in Canada. However, it can be used to demonstrate how environmental factors might influence mental disease. Every year, one out of every five Canadians develops a mental disease. More than 250,000 Canadian youth suffer from serious depression, which is compounded by discrepancies in mental health treatment and care.
While numerous factors might contribute to mental illness, heat plays a significant impact in a variety of mental health conditions. Making whatever efforts we can to alleviate the strain on persons living with mental illnesses may have a knock-on effect on the rest of society, such as reduced use of hospital emergency departments during heat waves.
Coping with Climate ChangeSo, if climate change continues to cause hotter summers, what can be done to reduce hospitalizations and deaths? Some methods have broader implications beyond enhancing mental health outcomes during excessive heat.
The usual first step is to ensure that all Canadians have access to air conditioning. Statistics Canada emphasized the necessity of air conditioning for vulnerable populations. Warming circumstances have caused portions of Canada that did not require air conditioning 30 years ago to become oppressively hot inside buildings without sufficient cooling.
Nonetheless, air conditioning relies on the electrical grid and continues to emit waste heat and greenhouse gases. There is a better way: make our cities greener. There are numerous previously established benefits of greening cities, including reduced urban heat islands, improved air quality, and, in some situations, increased property values (both good and negative results).
However, there are some mental health benefits. I contributed to a review of urban greenery mitigation research and emphasized the mental health advantages, such as decreased depression, irritability, and aggression.
Urban green space has been demonstrated to increase mood, self-esteem, and even hasten the recovery from disease. So, as the temperature rises and you turn on the air conditioning and grab for the cold drinks, remember that there are consequences for all of us that go beyond our physical health, and take note of how the heat affects your mood.
Extreme heat will continue to affect Canada (and worsen as the climate changes). However, the detrimental effects on the most vulnerable, particularly those suffering from mental illness, can be mitigated to some extent by taking steps to ensure that our cities benefit everyone.
