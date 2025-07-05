Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, July 05). The Age Clock in Your Head Is Ticking; Can You Hear It?. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 05, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-age-clock-in-your-head-is-ticking-can-you-hear-it-220310-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "The Age Clock in Your Head Is Ticking; Can You Hear It?". Medindia. Jul 05, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-age-clock-in-your-head-is-ticking-can-you-hear-it-220310-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "The Age Clock in Your Head Is Ticking; Can You Hear It?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-age-clock-in-your-head-is-ticking-can-you-hear-it-220310-1.htm. (accessed Jul 05, 2025).