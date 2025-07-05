Could a Tiny RNA Tag Hold the Key to Autism and Schizophrenia?

A tiny molecular mark on messenger RNA regulates protein production critical for neuron growth, and its disruption may lead to developmental brain disorders.
- Messenger RNA methylation controls protein production essential for neuron development
- Adenomatous Polyposis Coli protein helps build internal neuron structures
- Genetic mutations affecting this process are linked to autism and schizophrenia
m6A RNA methylation-mediated control of global APC expression is required for local translation of β-actin and axon development
Go to source). Led by Professor of Biology Dan Ohtan Wang and Research Associate Belal Shohayeb at the RNA-MIND Laboratory at New York University Abu Dhabi, the team uncovered how this mark affects the growth of axons—long neuron extensions that enable cell-to-cell communication by controlling local protein synthesis within the nerve cell.
Messenger RNA Mark Influences Protein ProductionPublished in Cell Reports, the work reveals that m6A methylation modulates the levels of a protein called Adenomatous Polyposis Coli. This protein plays a structural role within neurons and is vital for producing β-actin in specific parts of the cell. β-actin is essential for forming the cytoskeleton, which supports axon growth and neuron connectivity.
The discovery highlights a highly localized mechanism inside neurons that is governed by a broader process of protein translation, showing how cellular protein production is tightly regulated in both time and space during brain development.
Connection to Brain DisordersImportantly, the team found that mutations associated with neurological conditions like autism and schizophrenia can interfere with this precise system. These genetic alterations may disrupt the regulation of Adenomatous Polyposis Coli and β-actin production, altering how the brain forms its essential networks during development.
According to Wang, the findings illustrate how a seemingly small molecular change can trigger far-reaching effects in brain architecture and function. These disruptions could lead to difficulties in neural communication seen in various psychiatric and developmental conditions.
Targeting Early Disruptions in Brain DevelopmentUnderstanding these intricate molecular pathways opens up new perspectives for treatment strategies and early interventions. By uncovering the link between cellular protein production and localized neural growth, scientists may develop ways to correct or compensate for early disruptions in brain development.
As neurons extend and connect with precision during early brain formation, even a minor disturbance in protein synthesis can set off a cascade of developmental issues. This new work brings clarity to one of the brain’s most delicate construction processes.
In conclusion, this study reveals how a tiny modification on messenger RNA guides vital protein production within neurons and how its disruption may contribute to complex conditions like autism and schizophrenia. These findings deepen our understanding of early brain development and hold promise for future interventions.
