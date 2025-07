Could a Tiny RNA Tag Hold the Key to Autism and Schizophrenia?

A tiny molecular mark on messenger RNA regulates protein production critical for neuron growth, and its disruption may lead to developmental brain disorders.

Messenger RNA Mark Influences Protein Production

Connection to Brain Disorders

Targeting Early Disruptions in Brain Development

Led by Professor of Biology Dan Ohtan Wang and Research Associate Belal Shohayeb at the RNA-MIND Laboratory at New York University Abu Dhabi, the team uncovered how this mark affects the growth of axons—by controlling local protein synthesis within the nerve cell.

Published in Cell Reports, the work reveals that a specific messenger RNA methylation mark (m6A) regulates the production of Adenomatous Polyposis Coli (APC) protein. This protein plays a structural role within neurons and is vital for producing β-actin in specific parts of the cell. β-actin is essential for building the internal skeleton of neurons, which supports axon growth and neuron connectivity.

The discovery highlights a highly localized protein production system that is governed by a broader process of protein translation, showing how cellular protein production is tightly regulated in both time and space during brain development.

Importantly, the team found that genetic mutations affecting this RNA methylation process can interfere with this precise system. These genetic alterations may disrupt normal brain development, altering how the brain forms its essential networks during development.

According to Wang, the findings illustrate how a seemingly small molecular modification can have significant effects in brain architecture and function. These disruptions could lead to difficulties in neural communication seen in various psychiatric and developmental conditions.

Understanding these intricate molecular pathways opens up new perspectives for treatment strategies and early interventions. By uncovering the link between cellular protein production and localized neural growth, scientists may develop targeted approaches to address developmental brain disorders.

As neurons extend and connect with precision during early brain formation, proper regulation of protein synthesis is critical. This new work brings clarity to one of the brain's most delicate construction processes.

In conclusion, this study reveals how a tiny modification on messenger RNA guides vital protein production within neurons and how its disruption may contribute to complex conditions like autism and schizophrenia. These findings deepen our understanding of early brain development and hold promise for future interventions.