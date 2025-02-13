Sunburn Prevention: Tips to Protect Your Skin

Sunburn accelerates skin aging and cancer risk. Protect your skin from sunburn and long-term damage by using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and staying hydrated.
- Too much sun exposure causes sunburn, and skin peeling, and increases skin cancer risk
- UV damage can lead to melanoma, with even one severe sunburn doubling the risk
- Stay safe with sunscreen, hydration, and protective clothing to prevent skin damage
How to treat sunburn
Go to source). Dermatologists suggest a few tips to get rid of sunburn which are simple and can be followed easily. Your skin can burn if it is exposed to more sun rays without wearing sun-protective clothing, applying sunscreen, or without proper protection from shade.
How Melanin Protects Your Skin from the SunMelanin is a pigment that is responsible for giving color to the skin and protecting against the sun's rays. It darkens the unprotected sun-exposed skin as a defense mechanism. The amount of melanin produced in each individual is determined by genetics.
People with less melanin and prolonged exposure to sun rays can cause skin cells to become red, swollen, and painful leading to sunburn. Sunburns can range from mild to blistering.
Who Can Get Sunburn? Risks for All Skin TypesAfter sunburn, the skin may start to peel as a sign of removing the damaged cells. Skin type plays a major role in determining the risk and susceptibility. People with fair skin people are more prone to get sunburn. However, anyone can get sunburn with prolonged exposure.
People with dark or tan skin type can also get sunburn as the sun rays can cause cellular damage that can lead to cancer. A high UV index will burn the unprotected skin faster and damage severely. Up to 80 percent of UV rays can penetrate clouds even if the sun is not visible.
Sunburn and Skin Cancer: What You Need to KnowSunburns in fair-skinned people with genetic predisposition can develop into melanoma. Research shows that UV rays can alter a tumor-suppressing gene leading to the progression of cancer. Even one blister sunburn in childhood or adolescence can double the chance of developing melanoma in the future.
The more the skin gets sunburned, the greater the risk of developing skin cancer. It is easy to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer by practicing sun safety.
Easy Sunburn Relief and Prevention TipsSome of the tips suggested by board-certified dermatologists to get relief from sunburn are:
- Take cool baths or showers to help relieve the pain and pat dry yourself after a shower.
- Apply a moisturizer that contains aloe vera or soy. This helps to soothe sunburned skin. It is recommended to apply a moisturizer when your skin is still damp from a bath or shower and whenever you feel discomfort.
- To relieve discomfort, you can also apply calamine lotion, place a cool, damp washcloth on the affected area, or take a colloidal oatmeal bath.
- Medications like aspirin or ibuprofen can be taken to help reduce any swelling and discomfort.
- Keep yourself hydrated. As sunburn draws fluid to the skin’s surface and away from the rest of the body, it is important to drink more water to prevent dehydration.
- Blister sunburns have to be cared for properly. Allow the blisters to heal. Blistering skin means you have a second-degree sunburn. You should not pop the blisters, as blisters form to help your skin heal and protect you from infection. Keep blisters clean and apply petroleum jelly to protect them while they heal.
Wear sun-protective clothing like long sleeves, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to the areas not covered by clothing. Sunburns can be a temporary condition but too much exposure can cause long-lasting damage to the skin. “Prevention is better than cure”, so start following these tips and stay healthy.
Reference:
- How to treat sunburn - (https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/injured-skin/burns/treat-sunburn)
