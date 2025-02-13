About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Sunburn Prevention: Tips to Protect Your Skin

Written by Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Feb 13 2025 3:35 PM

Sunburn accelerates skin aging and cancer risk. Protect your skin from sunburn and long-term damage by using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and staying hydrated.

Sunburn Prevention: Tips to Protect Your Skin
Highlights:
  • Too much sun exposure causes sunburn, and skin peeling, and increases skin cancer risk
  • UV damage can lead to melanoma, with even one severe sunburn doubling the risk
  • Stay safe with sunscreen, hydration, and protective clothing to prevent skin damage
Sunburn is an acute inflammatory skin reaction that occurs from exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays or UV light from artificial sources. It accelerates skin aging and is the major cause of basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma (1 Trusted Source
How to treat sunburn

Go to source).
Dermatologists suggest a few tips to get rid of sunburn which are simple and can be followed easily. Your skin can burn if it is exposed to more sun rays without wearing sun-protective clothing, applying sunscreen, or without proper protection from shade.


Top 10 Home Remedies for Sunburns
Top 10 Home Remedies for Sunburns
Sunburns can be very painful and discomforting. These home remedies will allow you to take care of your skin gently and naturally.
Advertisement

How Melanin Protects Your Skin from the Sun

Melanin is a pigment that is responsible for giving color to the skin and protecting against the sun's rays. It darkens the unprotected sun-exposed skin as a defense mechanism. The amount of melanin produced in each individual is determined by genetics.

People with less melanin and prolonged exposure to sun rays can cause skin cells to become red, swollen, and painful leading to sunburn. Sunburns can range from mild to blistering.


Advertisement
Risk of Sunburn is Greater for Young Adults With Melanin-Rich Skin
Risk of Sunburn is Greater for Young Adults With Melanin-Rich Skin
The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association study highlights need for effective sunburn prevention programs.

Who Can Get Sunburn? Risks for All Skin Types

After sunburn, the skin may start to peel as a sign of removing the damaged cells. Skin type plays a major role in determining the risk and susceptibility. People with fair skin people are more prone to get sunburn. However, anyone can get sunburn with prolonged exposure.

People with dark or tan skin type can also get sunburn as the sun rays can cause cellular damage that can lead to cancer. A high UV index will burn the unprotected skin faster and damage severely. Up to 80 percent of UV rays can penetrate clouds even if the sun is not visible.


Advertisement
Miracle Melanin Soothes Sunburn and Chemical Burns
Miracle Melanin Soothes Sunburn and Chemical Burns
The synthetic cream not only safeguards the skin from sun damage but is also non-toxic and becomes transparent when applied to the skin.

Sunburn and Skin Cancer: What You Need to Know

Sunburns in fair-skinned people with genetic predisposition can develop into melanoma. Research shows that UV rays can alter a tumor-suppressing gene leading to the progression of cancer. Even one blister sunburn in childhood or adolescence can double the chance of developing melanoma in the future.

The more the skin gets sunburned, the greater the risk of developing skin cancer. It is easy to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer by practicing sun safety.


Tanning Vs. Sunburn: Understanding Your Skin's Response to UV Rays
Tanning Vs. Sunburn: Understanding Your Skin's Response to UV Rays
How do tanning and sunburn differ in their effects on the skin? Tanning protects with melanin production, while sunburn causes immediate skin cell damage.

Easy Sunburn Relief and Prevention Tips

Some of the tips suggested by board-certified dermatologists to get relief from sunburn are:
  • Take cool baths or showers to help relieve the pain and pat dry yourself after a shower.
  • Apply a moisturizer that contains aloe vera or soy. This helps to soothe sunburned skin. It is recommended to apply a moisturizer when your skin is still damp from a bath or shower and whenever you feel discomfort.
  • To relieve discomfort, you can also apply calamine lotion, place a cool, damp washcloth on the affected area, or take a colloidal oatmeal bath.
  • Medications like aspirin or ibuprofen can be taken to help reduce any swelling and discomfort.
  • Keep yourself hydrated. As sunburn draws fluid to the skin’s surface and away from the rest of the body, it is important to drink more water to prevent dehydration.
  • Blister sunburns have to be cared for properly. Allow the blisters to heal. Blistering skin means you have a second-degree sunburn. You should not pop the blisters, as blisters form to help your skin heal and protect you from infection. Keep blisters clean and apply petroleum jelly to protect them while they heal.
Protect yourself from developing any skin problem like skin cancer and premature skin aging by following these simple steps and by staying away from prolonged exposure to the sun. skin from the sun to prevent sunburn and reduce your risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging.

Wear sun-protective clothing like long sleeves, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to the areas not covered by clothing. Sunburns can be a temporary condition but too much exposure can cause long-lasting damage to the skin. “Prevention is better than cure”, so start following these tips and stay healthy.

Reference:
  1. How to treat sunburn - (https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/injured-skin/burns/treat-sunburn)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional