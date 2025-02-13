Acalabrutinib–Venetoclax, with or without obinutuzumab, significantly improves survival outcomes in untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia compared to chemoimmunotherapy.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is generally not linked to environmental risk factors, except for herbicides like Agent Organge, a toxic chemical used during the Vietnam War in the 1960s. #medindia #leukemia #cancer’