About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
ORF1p Blood Test: Detect Cancer Before Symptoms
Advertisement

ORF1p Blood Test: Detect Cancer Before Symptoms

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM
Highlights:
  • ORF1p blood test identifies cancer before visible symptoms, revolutionizing early diagnosis
  • Single Molecule Arrays (Simoa) technology enables ultra-sensitive detection of ORF1p in the bloodstream
  • Promising results in detecting various cancers highlight the potential impact on patient outcomes

There is a critical need for non-invasive methods to identify and monitor cancers, without resorting to procedures like biopsies. Unfortunately, cancers are often discovered at an advanced stage, when they have already spread and become more challenging to treat (1 Trusted Source
Ultrasensitive detection of circulating LINE-1 ORF1p as a specific multi-cancer biomarker

Go to source).

Ongoing cancer research is focused on finding a potential means of detecting cancer in its early stages before it manifests noticeable symptoms.

How to Prepare for a Blood Test: Complete Guide
How to Prepare for a Blood Test: Complete Guide
Preparing for a blood test: Follow the doctor''s advice, stay hydrated, and rest well. Understand CBC & Metabolic Panel, relax during quick, essential procedure.
Advertisement


Scientists are actively investigating specific elements within our DNA, as well as cells and molecules, that may indicate the presence of cancer. While some progress has been made in identifying these markers in the bloodstream, it remains a complex task to do so accurately and cost-effectively for routine screening.

Detecting ORF1p for Cancer Diagnosis

Researchers at Rockefeller University, in collaboration with an international team, have developed a blood test capable of pinpointing a crucial protein produced by cancer cells.

While most proteins in our body can be detected through tests for CA125 and HE4, these methods are inadequate for reliably determining whether an individual has cancer, as they may also be present in healthy tissues.
At Last: Period Products Put to the Blood Test
At Last: Period Products Put to the Blood Test
All this while, menstrual products never utilized real human blood for assessing their effectiveness.
Advertisement

The scientists focused their efforts on a protein called ORF1p, which is generated by a specific genetic component in our DNA known as L1. The researchers noted that ORF1p is frequently found in various types of cancer, particularly those in which a vital gene called p53 is dysfunctional. These types of cancer are prevalent and can pose significant risks.

According to John LaCava, a co-author of the study and a research associate at Rockefeller, "ORF1p shouldn't be detectable in the bloodstream of a healthy individual."

What's particularly intriguing is that ORF1p is produced in significant quantities even before cancer becomes visible under a microscope. Standard laboratory tests are unable to detect it. To overcome this challenge, the researchers employed an exceptionally sensitive technology known as Single Molecule Arrays (Simoa), capable of identifying ORF1p at exceedingly low levels in the blood.

Michael P. Rout, the head of the Rockefeller lab, stated, "The assay has groundbreaking potential as an early diagnostic test for lethal cancers." He believes that such ultra-sensitive detection tools have the potential to revolutionize patient outcomes.

In initial tests, the team detected ORF1p protein in patients with advanced breast and colorectal cancers, even in minuscule amounts, thanks to Simoa. The researchers also examined the plasma of 400 healthy individuals spanning ages 20 to 90.

According to the press release, ORF1p was undetectable in 97-99% of them. Out of the five individuals who exhibited noticeable levels of ORF1p, the one with the highest concentration was subsequently diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer six months after the initial test.

The study, recently published in Cancer Discovery, underscores the need for improved biomarkers in early cancer detection, risk assessment, treatment selection, and treatment response monitoring. ORF1p, with its minimal expression in normal tissues and elevated levels in carcinomas and high-risk precursors, emerges as a promising, highly specific cancer biomarker.

Use of Advanced Digital Immunoassays to Detect Cancer

Advanced digital immunoassays were engineered to detect ORF1p concentrations in plasma at astonishingly low levels, down to mid-attomolar (10-17 M). These assays exhibited high specificity across multiple cancers, showing potential for early ovarian cancer detection, enhancing diagnostic performance in a multi-analyte panel, enabling early therapeutic response monitoring in gastroesophageal cancers, and offering prognostic value for overall survival in gastroesophageal and colorectal cancers.

Collectively, these findings position ORF1p as a versatile biomarker for various cancers, with potential applications in disease detection and monitoring.

Reference :
  1. Ultrasensitive detection of circulating LINE-1 ORF1p as a specific multi-cancer biomarker - (https:aacrjournals.org/cancerdiscovery/article/doi/10.1158/2159-8290.CD-23-0313/729035/Ultrasensitive-detection-of-circulating-LINE-1)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

NHS England Rolls Out 7-Minute Cancer Treatment
NHS England Rolls Out 7-Minute Cancer Treatment
NHS England has rolled out a seven-minute anti-cancer vaccine that could reduce treatment time by 75%

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Is HPV Infection a Concealed Risk Factor for Prostate Cancer?
Is HPV Infection a Concealed Risk Factor for Prostate Cancer?
A new study reveals how HPV influences prostate cancer risk, shedding light on prevention and treatment.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in ...
Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or ...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common ...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has approved usage ...
Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce ...

Latest Health Watch

Revolutionary Drug Offers Hope for Blood Cancer Patients

Revolutionary Drug Offers Hope for Blood Cancer Patients

Discover Nemtabrutinib, a groundbreaking targeted drug showing remarkable results in treating blood cancers like CLL and NHL.
Multiple Sclerosis Disability Progression Linked to NfL Biomarker

Multiple Sclerosis Disability Progression Linked to NfL Biomarker

Discover how NfL, a nerve injury biomarker, foreshadows multiple sclerosis (MS) disability progression, potentially offering a window for intervention.
Is Your Smartphone Affecting Fertility?

Is Your Smartphone Affecting Fertility?

A new study reveals a 21% drop in sperm concentration with frequent phone use. Is your smartphone affecting fertility?
Crying at the Movies? You Might Have a High Emotional Intelligence

Crying at the Movies? You Might Have a High Emotional Intelligence

Explore why we cry during movies and how it's a display of emotional intelligence, not weakness.
Type 3 Diabetes: Link Between Alzheimer's Disease and Diabetes

Type 3 Diabetes: Link Between Alzheimer's Disease and Diabetes

Explore the intriguing link between Alzheimer's disease and diabetes, often referred to as "Type 3 Diabetes." Understand the impact on the body and brain.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

ORF1p Blood Test: Detect Cancer Before Symptoms Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests