About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Vitamin D Supplementation Does not lower the risk of COVID-19
Advertisement

Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Lower the Risk of COVID-19

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 11, 2022 at 12:38 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Vitamin D supplementation in adults does not offer protection from respiratory tract infections or COVID-19
  • Immunization remains the most reliable method of preventing COVID-19 infection.

Increasing vitamin D levels in adults during the COVID-19 pandemic was not linked to protection from respiratory tract infections or SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to two sizable clinical trials published in The BMJ.

Health Benefits of Vitamin D

Studies have suggested that vitamin D may protect against respiratory tract infections, especially in people who are vitamin D deficient. Vitamin D metabolites enhance innate immune responses to respiratory viruses and bacteria.

Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D
Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D
Vitamin D is an essential vitamin necessary for the development of bones. Sunlight helps the body to produce vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency results in rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.
Advertisement


As a result, vitamin D has drawn a lot of interest because of its ability to prevent and treat COVID-19. But most studies are observational and have produced conflicting findings.

The first trial, which recruited 6,200 adults (16 years and older) who were not taking vitamin D supplements at the time of enrollment, was conducted in the UK between December 2020 and June 2021.
Link between Statins and Vitamin D
Link between Statins and Vitamin D
Statins, the cholesterol-lowering medications, and vitamin D appear to complement each other's effects.
Advertisement

A vitamin D blood test was made available to half of the participants (3,100). People with low levels (2,674; 86%) were given either 3200 IU/day or 800 IU/day of vitamin D supplements for six months. The other half (controls) got neither a test nor pills.

Over a six-month follow-up period, neither vitamin D dose impacted the number of identified acute respiratory tract infections or COVID-19 cases. No significant adverse event was linked to study supplements, and the number of adverse events was comparable among groups.

The second trial, which used cod liver oil and had low levels of vitamin D and A and omega-3 fatty acids, was conducted in Norway between November 2020 and June 2021.

About 34,741 adults (18-75 years old) who did not use vitamin D supplements were given 5 mL of cod liver oil or 5 mL of corn oil as a placebo every day for six months. Most subjects (86%) who underwent testing began the trial with sufficient vitamin D levels.

Once more, when compared to a placebo, the researchers discovered no difference between cod liver oil and acute respiratory infections or PCR-confirmed COVID-19. Only mild adverse effects, compared to the placebo group, were experienced by the cod liver oil group.

The results should be evaluated further because both studies used a highly efficient vaccine.

Does Vitamin D Protect Against COVID-19?

Despite this, both studies had several advantages, such as excellent levels of participant compliance and the use of RT-PCR swab tests to confirm infections. The findings support other studies that demonstrated no protective impact of vitamin D on the risk of COVID-19.

Vitamin D supplements do not appear to lower the incidence of COVID-19 or other acute respiratory infections.

In a related editorial, Professor Peter Bergman of the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden suggested that immunization remains the most reliable method of preventing COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D and cod liver oil supplements should not be given to healthy individuals with normal vitamin D levels.

Instead, he advises that clinicians must concentrate on high-risk populations, such as those with dark skin or skin that gets little sun exposure, pregnant women and older people with chronic conditions.

Source: Medindia
Listen to this News
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin D the sunshine vitamin is essential for strong bones. Vitamin D deficiency is reportedly increasing worldwide and cause bone pain and muscle weakness.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2022, September 11). Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Lower the Risk of COVID-19. Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 15, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/no-protective-effect-of-vitamin-d-on-covid-19-risk-208567-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. "Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Lower the Risk of COVID-19". Medindia. Sep 15, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/no-protective-effect-of-vitamin-d-on-covid-19-risk-208567-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. "Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Lower the Risk of COVID-19". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/no-protective-effect-of-vitamin-d-on-covid-19-risk-208567-1.htm. (accessed Sep 15, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2021. Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Lower the Risk of COVID-19. Medindia, viewed Sep 15, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/no-protective-effect-of-vitamin-d-on-covid-19-risk-208567-1.htm.

Advertisement

Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies
Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies
Vitamins are essential for our body to grow and develop normally. Vitamin deficiencies are widespread. Understand the role of dietary sources in vitamin deficiency prevention.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Do You Know Your Brain? Test Your Knowledge About Your Brain
Do You Know Your Brain? Test Your Knowledge About Your Brain
Essential Drugs List Gets Updated With New Diabetes And Anti-Cancer Drugs
Essential Drugs List Gets Updated With New Diabetes And Anti-Cancer Drugs
Know More About Blood
Know More About Blood
View all
Recommended Reading
Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsCalcium and Vitamin Supplements
Dandy Walker SyndromeDandy Walker Syndrome
RicketsRickets
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill HealthUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Vitamin B-12 Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B6Vitamin B6
Vitamin B9 Vitamin B9
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vitamin SupplementsVitamin Supplements
Vitamin-FVitamin-F
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Rickets Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Dandy Walker Syndrome Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Doctor Drug - Food Interactions Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Hospital Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Vitamin D Supplementation Does Not Lower the Risk of COVID-19 Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests