About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Newly Developed Stickers can Look Through Your Body

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Researchers have shrunk the ultrasound probe to a flat chip that is the size of a postage stamp
  • This new device sticks to the skin to record high-resolution videos of how internal organs are functioning
  • By recording live videos, this device could be used to assess general heart, lung, or muscle health

Newly Developed Stickers can Look Through Your Body

A new design by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers might make ultrasound imaging as wearable and accessible as buying Band-Aids at the pharmacy.

In a study appearing in the journal Science, the engineers present the design for a new ultrasound sticker, a stamp-sized device that sticks to the skin and can provide continuous ultrasound imaging of internal organs for 48 hours[1].

Stamp-Sized Stickers to Simplify the Process of Ultrasound Scan

Ultrasound imaging is a safe and noninvasive window into the body's workings, providing clinicians with live images of a patient's internal organs. To capture these images, trained technicians manipulate ultrasound probes to direct sound waves into the body.

Ultrasound
Ultrasound
Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound scan is used during pregnancy and to examine breast, abdomen, renal and thyroid.
Advertisement


These waves reflect out to produce high-resolution images of a patient's heart, lungs, and other deep organs. Currently, ultrasound imaging requires bulky and specialized equipment available only in hospitals and doctor's offices [2]. But this new design can change this scenario.

Researchers applied the stickers to volunteers and showed the devices produced live, high-resolution images of major blood vessels and deeper organs such as the heart, lungs, and stomach.
Ultrasound With Blood Test Boosts Detection of Liver Cancer
Ultrasound With Blood Test Boosts Detection of Liver Cancer
A combination of surveillance imaging (ultrasound) and alpha fetoprotein (AFP) boosts detection of liver cancer in patients with cirrhosis.
Advertisement

The stickers maintained a strong adhesion and captured changes in underlying organs as volunteers performed various activities, including sitting, standing, jogging, and biking.

The current design requires connecting the stickers to instruments that translate the reflected sound waves into images. The researchers point out that even in their current form, the stickers could have immediate applications.

For instance, the devices could be applied to patients in the hospital, similar to heart-monitoring EKG stickers, and could continuously image internal organs without requiring a technician to hold a probe in place for long periods.

If the devices can be made to operate wirelessly, the ultrasound stickers could be made into wearable imaging products that patients could take home from a doctor's office or even buy at a pharmacy.

"We envision a few patches adhered to different locations on the body, and the patches would communicate with your cellphone, where AI algorithms would analyze the images on demand," says the study's senior author, Xuanhe Zhao, professor of mechanical engineering and civil and environmental engineering at MIT.

Beginning of New Era of Wearable Ultrasound Imaging

To image with ultrasound, a technician first applies a liquid gel to a patient's skin, which acts to transmit ultrasound waves. A probe, or transducer, is then pressed against the gel, sending sound waves into the body that echo off internal structures and back to the probe, where the echoed signals are translated into visual images.

For patients who require long periods of imaging, some hospitals offer probes affixed to robotic arms that can hold a transducer in place without tiring, but the liquid ultrasound gel flows away and dries out over time, interrupting long-term imaging.

In recent years, researchers have explored designs for stretchable ultrasound probes that would provide portable, low-profile imaging of internal organs. These designs gave a flexible array of tiny ultrasound transducers, the idea being that such a device would stretch and conform to a patient's body.

But these experimental designs have produced low-resolution images, in part due to their stretch: In moving with the body, transducers shift location relative to each other, distorting the resulting image.

Wearable ultrasound imaging tools would have huge potential in the future of clinical diagnosis. However, the resolution and imaging duration of existing ultrasound patches is relatively low, and they cannot image deep organs.

The MIT team's new ultrasound sticker produces higher resolution images over a longer duration by pairing a stretchy adhesive layer with a rigid array of transducers. This combination enables the device to conform to the skin while maintaining the relative location of transducers to generate clearer and more precise images.

How Effective is Adhesive Ultrasound Imaging Device?

Researchers ran the ultrasound sticker through a battery of tests with healthy volunteers, who wore the stickers on various parts of their bodies, including the neck, chest, abdomen, and arms.

From the stickers' images, the team was able to observe the changing diameter of major blood vessels when seated versus standing. The stickers also captured details of deeper organs, such as how the heart changes shape as it exerts during exercise[3].

They were also able to watch the stomach distend, then shrink back as volunteers drank then later passed juice out of their system. And as some volunteers lifted weights, the team could detect bright patterns in underlying muscles, signaling temporary microdamage.

The team is working to make the stickers function wirelessly. They are also developing software algorithms based on artificial intelligence that can better interpret and diagnose the stickers' images.

Then, ultrasound stickers could be packaged and purchased by patients and consumers and used not only to monitor various internal organs, but also the progression of tumors, as well as the development of fetuses in the womb.

References :
  • 1. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo2542
  • 2. https://www.nibib.nih.gov/science-education/science-topics/ultrasound
  • 3. https://news.mit.edu/2022/ultrasound-stickers-0728


    • Source: Medindia
    New Device Uses Light and Ultrasound to See the Heart Better
    New Device Uses Light and Ultrasound to See the Heart Better
    New cardiac catheter combines both intravascular ultrasound with fluorescence lifetime imaging (FLIm) in a single catheter probe to find plague.

    Citations   close

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    • APA

      Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, August 09). Newly Developed Stickers can Look Through Your Body. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 09, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/newly-developed-stickers-can-look-through-your-body-208212-1.htm.

    • MLA

      Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. " Newly Developed Stickers can Look Through Your Body". Medindia. Aug 09, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/newly-developed-stickers-can-look-through-your-body-208212-1.htm>.

    • Chicago

      Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. " Newly Developed Stickers can Look Through Your Body". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/newly-developed-stickers-can-look-through-your-body-208212-1.htm. (accessed Aug 09, 2022).

    • Harvard

      Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. Newly Developed Stickers can Look Through Your Body. Medindia, viewed Aug 09, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/newly-developed-stickers-can-look-through-your-body-208212-1.htm.

    Advertisement

    World’s First Ultrasound That “Jump-starts” the Brain Out of Coma
    World’s First Ultrasound That “Jump-starts” the Brain Out of Coma
    Doctors pulled a 25 year old man out of coma by "jump-starting" his brain using a non-invasive ultrasound technique.
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    What's New on Medindia
    Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
    Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
    Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
    Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
    Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
    Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
    View all
    News Archive
    Date
    Category
    News Resource
    Advertisement
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Healthy Living 

    Most Popular on Medindia

    Selfie Addiction Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Hearing Loss Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Pressure Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Daily Calorie Requirements Noscaphene (Noscapine)
    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agree No, give me more info Close