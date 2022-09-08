Simplifying Brain Cancer Diagnosis With New Blood Test

The development of a simple blood test for glioblastomas (GBMs),[1] a type of cancer affecting the brain or spine could make the diagnosis earlier and more effective. This finding is published in the journal The Royal Society Interface.



This finding was part of the wider University of Bristol-led CRUK project to develop an affordable, point-of-care blood test to diagnose brain cancer. This cross-disciplinary project combines biomarker discovery, the development of fluorescent nanoparticles, and new testing techniques with computational modeling.



How do you Detect Brain Cancer Early?

In this recent study mathematical models were developed and paired with experimental data. The researchers found that for the prospective GBM biomarker Glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) lowering the current biomarker threshold could lead to earlier detection of GBMs.