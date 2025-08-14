Nature Helps Lizards Beat Snake Venom in a Jaw-Dropping Twist

Australian skinks have independently evolved muscle receptor mutations that block snake venom, potentially guiding future treatments for venomous bites.

Highlights: Australian skinks evolved mutations that prevent snake venom from paralyzing their muscles

that prevent snake venom from paralyzing their muscles These genetic changes have occurred independently at least 25 times

Similar venom resistance is seen in animals like honey badgers and mongooses

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Make Acetylcholine Great Again! Australian Skinks Evolved Multiple Neurotoxin-Proof Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors in Defiance of Snake Venom



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Some Australian #skinks carry the exact same mutation as the honey badger that blocks cobra venom, a molecular defense evolved completely independently at least 25 times in nature. #snakevenom #evolution #medindia’

Some Australian #skinks carry the exact same mutation as the honey badger that blocks cobra venom, a molecular defense evolved completely independently at least 25 times in nature. #snakevenom #evolution #medindia’

Advertisement

Independent Evolution of Defense Mechanism

Advertisement

Mutations Create Venom-Blocking Shield

Potential for Medical Innovation

Make Acetylcholine Great Again! Australian Skinks Evolved Multiple Neurotoxin-Proof Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors in Defiance of Snake Venom - (https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/15/7510)

Australian skinks have developed, as revealed by a study led by the University of Queensland. Professor Bryan Fry from the University’s School of the Environment stated that uncovering how skinks avoid death from venom exposure may guide new biomedical methods for treating human snakebites ().He described the evolutionary changes as remarkably clever, noting that these skinks have undergone tiny modifications in areceptor. This receptor is normally targeted by neurotoxins which latch on and stop nerve-muscle signals, leading to rapid paralysis and potentially death.In what he called a striking example of a natural counterattack, Professor Fry explained that in. This showcases the evolutionary pressure exerted by venomous snakes following their spread across Australia, during which time these predators likely preyed on unprotected lizards.Astonishingly, similar genetic defenses have. According to Professor Fry, functional tests confirmed that the Major Skink of Australia,, carries the exactTo see this precise type of venom resistance appear in both a mammal and a reptile is extraordinary, showing that. The alterations in the muscle receptors include aThe laboratory validation of these mutations was conducted at the University of Queensland’s Adaptive Biotoxicology Laboratory. Dr. Uthpala Chandrasekara, who led the experiments, described the experience as awe-inspiring., and results showed that some altered receptors were completely unresponsive to venom.Dr. Chandrasekara emphasized that such a minor change in a protein can. These discoveries may eventually contribute to creating innovative antivenoms or therapies that counteract neurotoxic venoms.Understanding how natural systems neutralize venom provides valuable insights for biomedical advances, she added. The more we learn about these natural defense mechanisms, the moreThis research project included partnerships with museums throughout Australia. The findings have been published in theTo conclude, the discovery of venom resistance in Australian skinks offers a fascinating glimpse into nature’s evolutionary ingenuity. The repeated emergence of the same molecular defense in unrelated species underscores the powerful selective pressure of venomous predators.Source-Medindia