National Doctors’ Day 2021 – A Tribute to All Selfless Doctors!

In 500 - 300 BC, the first physicians exerted their Hippocratic Oath as they vowed to the Greek gods that their work in healing would satisfy ethical standards.

as they vowed to the Greek gods that their work in healing would satisfy ethical standards. The third edition of the Shorter Oxford English Dictionary legitimized the use of the word "physician" in 1400 AD.

legitimized the use of the word in 1400 AD. The first victorious artificial heart surgery was successfully implanted after 7 hours of surgery by Dr. William DeVries in 1982.

The first woman doctor to have graduated from the Geneva Medical College was Elizabeth Blackwell in 1849.

Now in 2018, almost half (47%) of graduating medical students were female.

Russia celebrates International Day of the Doctor on the 1st Monday of October every year to honor one of the oldest and esteemed professions in the world.

March 30th is observed as National Doctors' Day in Australia and United States.

In Canada, National Physicians' Day is celebrated on 1st May by the Canadian Medical Association to pay recognition to Dr. Emily Stowe - the first female physician to practice in Canada.

Brazil celebrates Doctors' Day on October 18 to mark the birthday of the apostle and Evangelist Saint Luke, who was a doctor as per the New Testament (Colossians 4:14).

The birthday celebration of the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) is identified on 24th October as the National Doctors' Day (HariDokter Nasional) in Indonesia.

Spain, Cuba, and Argentina commemorate National Doctors' Day on December 3 to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Carlos Juan Finlay, who identified mosquitoes as the cause of yellow fever.

Kuwait celebrates National Doctors' Day on the 3rd of March to mark the birthday of Kuwaiti businesswoman, Zahra Sulaiman Al-Moussawi's daughter Dr. Sundus Al-Mazidi.

Iran honors Avicenna's birthday as the National Day for Doctors' on August 23 (Iranian Month: Shahrivar 1st).

In Vietnam, Doctors' Day is celebrated on February 28 or sometimes to the closest dates.

Nepali National Doctors' Day is celebrated on 4th March (Nepali date: Falgun 20), since its establishment of the Nepal Medical Association.

The Federation of Private Medical Practitioners Associations, Malaysia first launched its Doctors' Day celebration on the 10th of October in 2014 (followed annually since then).

There are an estimated 700,000 doctors in the U.S alone.

Almost 76% of doctors seek religious belief to cope with stress.

Hallmark started printing cards for Doctors' Day in 2003.

The approximate number of hours worked by a doctor per week is 60 hours or more by almost 60% of all physicians.

Almost 2/3rd of doctors do not participate in a 401(k) plan even though there is a high participation rate among hospitals.

The total expenditure on physician and clinical services in the U.S. in 2020 was reported to be $794.4 billion.

National Doctors' Day 2021- (https://www.doctorsday.org/) National Doctors' Day - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Doctors%27_Day)

The resolution was approved at the annual state meeting in Augusta, Georgia on May 10, 1934, and the same was introduced by the Alliance president, Mrs. J. Bonar White to the Women's Alliance of the Southern Medical Association on November 19-22, 1935 at its 29th annual meeting in St. Louis, Missouri. The Southern Medical Association Alliance has made Doctors' Day as an indispensable part of it since then. It was on March 30, 1958, that the U.S. House of Representatives ratified a declaration for celebrating Doctors' Day.Finally on- S.J. RES. #366 (which became Public Law 101-473)from both the House and the Senate during the 101stLater in March 2017, Dr. Marion Mass along with Dr. Kimberly Jackson (founder of Physicians Working Together (PWT) and Dr. Christina Lang claimed for the official announcement of physicians' week. They had organized several events since then for supporting the physician community, including a scholarship program for medical students and residents in 2019.Today the day thanks all doctors for various medical advances and for mastering their field of expertise.Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (1st July 1882 - 1st July 1962) was also an Indian physician, iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner, educationist, one of the most popular Congress leaders from eastern India, freedom fighter, and philanthropist.The day is memorialized toHe was the first elected Chief Minister of West Bengal and served a crucial role in the establishment ofSeveral medical institutions were set up in the light of Dr. B.C. Roy like:The on-going ball game of thewho work as front-line warriors to save millions of lives. Doctors all over the world unanimously had strived hard beyond their commitments to bring a gesture of smile on our faces today. Many had lost their lives in the battle halfway while others still pulling out all the stops.This year, the National Doctors' Day serves toThe COVID-19 pandemic has taken a hard toll on the physical, mental and emotional demands of almost every health care individual.The Indian Medical Association revealed thatof which 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115.The day is an attempt to emphasize the significance of all the passionate and selfless doctors out there!says Dr. J. A. Jayalal, President, IMA, during 'Mann ki Baat'.Doctors' Day is celebrated across different nations on a varied day for marking the historical events contributed by the doctors at their place.- George Bernard Shaw.Doctors are those dedicated workers who never take rest from their profession as it can rest a person in peace. So thank all your doctors for their selfless engagements.Source: Medindia