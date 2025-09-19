Memory Matters: World Alzheimer’s Day 2025

World Alzheimer’s Day 2025 calls for awareness, compassion, and action against the rising global dementia challenge.
- Dementia affects 55 million people globally and is projected to rise to 139 million by 2050
- Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of dementia; early diagnosis is crucial
- Global efforts focus on stigma reduction, prevention, and caregiver support
World Alzheimer Report 2024
On #WorldAlzheimersDay, remember this staggering fact: Every 3 seconds, someone in the world develops #dementia. It's a reminder of the urgent need for action, awareness, and support for the millions affected and their caregivers. #alzheimers #medindia’
Alzheimer’s vs. Dementia: Clearing the ConfusionMany people wonder what the difference is between Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Dementia is an overall term for a particular group of symptoms. Difficulties with memory, language, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities that impact an individual's capacity to carry out daily tasks are hallmark signs of dementia. Dementia is caused by changes in the brain, and dementia can result from a variety of brain alterations. One cause of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. In Alzheimer's disease, the brain alterations include damage and loss of neurons, an abnormal version of the protein tau, and an excessive build-up of the protein fragment beta-amyloid. The most frequent cause of dementia is the alterations in the brain caused by Alzheimer's disease. Dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease is called Alzheimer's dementia.
Recognize the Signs EarlyAlzheimer’s isn’t “just old age.” Early diagnosis can help with planning, treatment, and support for both the person affected and their caregivers.
Various charities and voluntary organizations provide valuable support and advice on their websites and via their helplines:
Dementia India Alliance's National Dementia Support Line at 8585 990 990 (8:00am to 6:00pm, Monday through Saturday) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Resources for dementia care: Chennai, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
24/7 Helpline: 800.272.3900
Attitudes Are Changing, But Still Stigma RemainsThere are shifting global attitudes: many more people are open to talking about dementia, understanding it is a medical condition, and believing care and support can improve quality of life.
Nevertheless, stigma continues to inhibit individuals from being diagnosed and discussing symptoms in their initial stages.
Not a Regular Aging Process
The most common misconceptions are that dementia is a normal aging process or that there is no point in discussing it.
Hope in MotionNew insights on the risk factors, potential prevention mechanisms, and new diagnostics are coming due to the recent progress. There is also an international effort to investigate the modifiable lifestyle factors (diet, exercise, social engagement) and to come up with biomarkers and interventions that can potentially decelerate the disease. Policy support and funding are on the rise.
Nobody Faces This AloneWorld Alzheimer’s Day is more than a date on the calendar: it’s a call to action. As research grows and awareness improves, the path ahead becomes clearer, but only if everyone plays a part. Whether through learning the signs, challenging stigma, supporting research, or standing with caregivers, every voice matters. Together, we can transform hope into progress.
