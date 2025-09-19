About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Memory Matters: World Alzheimer’s Day 2025

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 19 2025 3:25 PM

World Alzheimer’s Day 2025 calls for awareness, compassion, and action against the rising global dementia challenge.

Highlights:
  • Dementia affects 55 million people globally and is projected to rise to 139 million by 2050
  • Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of dementia; early diagnosis is crucial
  • Global efforts focus on stigma reduction, prevention, and caregiver support
Every 21st of September, the world observes World Alzheimer’s Day, an opportunity to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and renew commitment to those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
Every three seconds, someone, somewhere, develops dementia. In 2019, some 55 million people were estimated to have dementia across the world, a figure predicted to increase to 139 million by 2050, according to the WHO. With scientific understanding advancing yet many challenges still unaddressed, this day is a wake-up call that we need more knowledge, care, and action to decrease these growing numbers (1 Trusted Source
World Alzheimer Report 2024

Go to source).


Alzheimer’s vs. Dementia: Clearing the Confusion

Many people wonder what the difference is between Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Dementia is an overall term for a particular group of symptoms. Difficulties with memory, language, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities that impact an individual's capacity to carry out daily tasks are hallmark signs of dementia. Dementia is caused by changes in the brain, and dementia can result from a variety of brain alterations. One cause of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. In Alzheimer's disease, the brain alterations include damage and loss of neurons, an abnormal version of the protein tau, and an excessive build-up of the protein fragment beta-amyloid. The most frequent cause of dementia is the alterations in the brain caused by Alzheimer's disease. Dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease is called Alzheimer's dementia.


Recognize the Signs Early

Alzheimer’s isn’t “just old age.” Early diagnosis can help with planning, treatment, and support for both the person affected and their caregivers.

Various charities and voluntary organizations provide valuable support and advice on their websites and via their helplines:

Dementia India Alliance's National Dementia Support Line at 8585 990 990 (8:00am to 6:00pm, Monday through Saturday) (2 Trusted Source
Resources for dementia care: Chennai, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)

Go to source)(3 Trusted Source
24/7 Helpline: 800.272.3900

Go to source)


Attitudes Are Changing, But Still Stigma Remains

There are shifting global attitudes: many more people are open to talking about dementia, understanding it is a medical condition, and believing care and support can improve quality of life.

Nevertheless, stigma continues to inhibit individuals from being diagnosed and discussing symptoms in their initial stages.

Not a Regular Aging Process


The most common misconceptions are that dementia is a normal aging process or that there is no point in discussing it.


Hope in Motion

New insights on the risk factors, potential prevention mechanisms, and new diagnostics are coming due to the recent progress. There is also an international effort to investigate the modifiable lifestyle factors (diet, exercise, social engagement) and to come up with biomarkers and interventions that can potentially decelerate the disease. Policy support and funding are on the rise.

Nobody Faces This Alone

World Alzheimer’s Day is more than a date on the calendar: it’s a call to action. As research grows and awareness improves, the path ahead becomes clearer, but only if everyone plays a part. Whether through learning the signs, challenging stigma, supporting research, or standing with caregivers, every voice matters. Together, we can transform hope into progress.

