Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, September 20). High Folate Intake in Pregnancy Linked to Gestational Diabetes . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 20, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/high-folate-intake-in-pregnancy-linked-to-gestational-diabetes-221049-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "High Folate Intake in Pregnancy Linked to Gestational Diabetes". Medindia. Sep 20, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/high-folate-intake-in-pregnancy-linked-to-gestational-diabetes-221049-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "High Folate Intake in Pregnancy Linked to Gestational Diabetes". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/high-folate-intake-in-pregnancy-linked-to-gestational-diabetes-221049-1.htm. (accessed Sep 20, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. High Folate Intake in Pregnancy Linked to Gestational Diabetes. Medindia, viewed Sep 20, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/high-folate-intake-in-pregnancy-linked-to-gestational-diabetes-221049-1.htm.