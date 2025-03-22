Is Wheat Causing Mysterious Hair Loss in Maharashtra?

High selenium levels in wheat may be causing alarming hair loss in residents of Maharashtra's Buldhana district.
The Relevance of Selenium to Alopecias
Go to source). Residents of Buldhana district in Maharashtra have been grappling with an unexplained surge in hair loss for several weeks, prompting health authorities and experts to launch investigations. Recent findings from a study conducted by Padma Shri Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar suggest that the issue may be linked to toxic elements present in the wheat consumed by the affected population.
Study Findings: Toxic Wheat Linked to Hair LossDr. Bawaskar's month-long research revealed alarming results regarding the wheat distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS). The study indicated that this wheat contained dangerously high levels of selenium, while the zinc content was notably low.
"Our analysis of wheat samples from the affected areas showed that they contained 600 times more selenium than the locally grown varieties. This excessive selenium intake is believed to be the primary cause of the alopecia cases observed. The condition progressed rapidly, with individuals experiencing total baldness within three to four days of the initial symptoms," Dr. Bawaskar explained.
Laboratory Analysis Confirms High Selenium Levels in WheatThe wheat samples were sent to Verni Analytical Lab in Thane, where tests revealed selenium levels of 14.52 mg/kg—significantly higher than the normal level of 1.9 mg/kg. Dr. Bawaskar further noted that all the wheat consignments linked to this issue originated from Punjab.
Blood, urine, and hair samples from affected individuals showed a staggering increase in selenium levels—35 times higher in blood, 60 times in urine, and 150 times in hair. This data strongly suggests that excessive selenium intake is a direct factor contributing to the hair loss outbreak. Additionally, the study found that zinc levels were significantly lower in those affected, indicating a potential imbalance caused by the excess selenium.
Approximately 300 individuals across 18 villages, including many college students and young girls, have reported severe hair loss between December 2024 and January 2025, with many becoming completely bald.
While Dr. Bawaskar has yet to submit his study report to the local administration, scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have also collected water and soil samples from the region for testing. Their findings confirmed elevated selenium levels in the blood of individuals experiencing hair loss.
