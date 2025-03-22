Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2025, March 22). Is Wheat Causing Mysterious Hair Loss in Maharashtra? . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 22, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/is-wheat-causing-mysterious-hair-loss-in-maharashtra-219305-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Is Wheat Causing Mysterious Hair Loss in Maharashtra?". Medindia. Mar 22, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/is-wheat-causing-mysterious-hair-loss-in-maharashtra-219305-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Is Wheat Causing Mysterious Hair Loss in Maharashtra?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/is-wheat-causing-mysterious-hair-loss-in-maharashtra-219305-1.htm. (accessed Mar 22, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2025. Is Wheat Causing Mysterious Hair Loss in Maharashtra?. Medindia, viewed Mar 22, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/is-wheat-causing-mysterious-hair-loss-in-maharashtra-219305-1.htm.