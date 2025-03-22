About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Wheat Causing Mysterious Hair Loss in Maharashtra?

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 22 2025 4:35 PM

High selenium levels in wheat may be causing alarming hair loss in residents of Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

Highlights:
  • High selenium levels in wheat linked to severe hair loss in Buldhana district
  • Affected individuals show significant increases in selenium and low zinc levels
  • Community faces social stigma and disruption due to widespread hair loss
Have you ever considered that wheat could be linked to hair loss? Recent findings suggest that high levels of selenium in certain wheat varieties may be contributing to alarming cases of hair loss in some communities (1 Trusted Source
The Relevance of Selenium to Alopecias

Go to source).
Residents of Buldhana district in Maharashtra have been grappling with an unexplained surge in hair loss for several weeks, prompting health authorities and experts to launch investigations. Recent findings from a study conducted by Padma Shri Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar suggest that the issue may be linked to toxic elements present in the wheat consumed by the affected population.

Study Findings: Toxic Wheat Linked to Hair Loss

Dr. Bawaskar's month-long research revealed alarming results regarding the wheat distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS). The study indicated that this wheat contained dangerously high levels of selenium, while the zinc content was notably low.

"Our analysis of wheat samples from the affected areas showed that they contained 600 times more selenium than the locally grown varieties. This excessive selenium intake is believed to be the primary cause of the alopecia cases observed. The condition progressed rapidly, with individuals experiencing total baldness within three to four days of the initial symptoms," Dr. Bawaskar explained.

Laboratory Analysis Confirms High Selenium Levels in Wheat

The wheat samples were sent to Verni Analytical Lab in Thane, where tests revealed selenium levels of 14.52 mg/kg—significantly higher than the normal level of 1.9 mg/kg. Dr. Bawaskar further noted that all the wheat consignments linked to this issue originated from Punjab.

Blood, urine, and hair samples from affected individuals showed a staggering increase in selenium levels—35 times higher in blood, 60 times in urine, and 150 times in hair. This data strongly suggests that excessive selenium intake is a direct factor contributing to the hair loss outbreak. Additionally, the study found that zinc levels were significantly lower in those affected, indicating a potential imbalance caused by the excess selenium.

Approximately 300 individuals across 18 villages, including many college students and young girls, have reported severe hair loss between December 2024 and January 2025, with many becoming completely bald.

"People ranging from 8 to 72 years old are experiencing baldness, leading to social stigma. Children have stopped attending school and college, and planned marriages have been disrupted. I visited the area for investigation due to these social implications," Dr. Bawaskar stated.

While Dr. Bawaskar has yet to submit his study report to the local administration, scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have also collected water and soil samples from the region for testing. Their findings confirmed elevated selenium levels in the blood of individuals experiencing hair loss.

The ICMR has submitted its investigation report to the central government, although specific details have not yet been made public. As the community awaits further information, the focus remains on addressing the health crisis and understanding the full impact of these findings.

Reference:
  1. The Relevance of Selenium to Alopecias - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5939011/)


Source-Medindia


