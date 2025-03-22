22-Year Study: Teens are Taking Fewer Risks, But Mental Health is Declining

A study analyzing U.S. adolescents from 1999 to 2021 reveals a decline in risky behaviors, but a growing number of youth are experiencing increased symptoms of depression.

From 1999 to 2021, U.S. adolescents consistently reduced engagement in risky behaviors like substance use and violence, as well as the reporting of both risky behaviors and mental health issues. However, a relatively small yet increasing percentage of youth showed higher levels of depression symptoms, according to a report set to be published in the April 2025 issue of Pediatrics (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Trends in Mental and Behavioral Health Risks in Adolescents: 1999-2021



Globally, one in seven 10-19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder; depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents. #medindia #adolescents #depression’

Reduction in Substance Use, Unsafe Sexual Activity, and Violence

Rise of Depression Symptoms Among Youth

