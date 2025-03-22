22-Year Study: Teens are Taking Fewer Risks, But Mental Health is Declining

A study analyzing U.S. adolescents from 1999 to 2021 reveals a decline in risky behaviors, but a growing number of youth are experiencing increased symptoms of depression.
From 1999 to 2021, U.S. adolescents consistently reduced engagement in risky behaviors like substance use and violence, as well as the reporting of both risky behaviors and mental health issues. However, a relatively small yet increasing percentage of youth showed higher levels of depression symptoms, according to a report set to be published in the April 2025 issue of Pediatrics (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Trends in Mental and Behavioral Health Risks in Adolescents: 1999-2021
Go to source).
Reduction in Substance Use, Unsafe Sexual Activity, and ViolenceThe study analyzed data from 178,658 students in grades 9-12 across the nation throughout the research period. The findings showed that the majority of adolescents - with increasing numbers over time -stopped engaging in risky behaviors like substance use, unsafe sexual activities, and violence, and did not exhibit signs of mental health issues such as depression, according to researchers from Boston College and San Diego State University.
However, a small segment of adolescents - less than nine percent of those surveyed - reported increased mental health issues, including stronger feelings of hopelessness and suicidality. An even smaller group exhibited both elevated risky behaviors and mental health concerns, highlighting the need for additional public health interventions to improve overall well-being.
Rise of Depression Symptoms Among Youth“Perhaps the most important finding from this work highlights the dominant and increasing prevalence of adolescents with low levels of internalizing behaviors who are also abstaining from multiple types of behavioral health risks,” said Coley, who also directs BC’s Center for Child and Family Policy. “Simultaneously, the relatively modest but increasing number of youth reporting elevated indications of depression points to target populations for prevention and treatment efforts, which is critical information for policymakers and health practitioners seeking to optimize the well-being of U.S. adolescents.”
In conclusion, while most U.S. adolescents have been moving away from risky behaviors like substance use and violence between 1999 and 2021, a concerning trend has emerged: a rising number of youth are experiencing symptoms of depression. This shift calls for more focused public health efforts to address mental health concerns and provide targeted support to those struggling, ensuring that adolescents not only stay safe but also receive the care they need for their emotional well-being.
Reference:
- Trends in Mental and Behavioral Health Risks in Adolescents: 1999-2021 - (https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article-abstract/doi/10.1542/peds.2024-068774/201292/Trends-in-Mental-and-Behavioral-Health-Risks-in?)