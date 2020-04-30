by Hannah Joy on  April 30, 2020 at 11:20 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • A diet of high-iron beans can improve the health of anemic women
  • Currently, iron-biofortified beans are available in 14 countries
  • They contain twice the amount of iron as other common bean varieties
  • When eaten twice daily, the iron-biofortified beans can provide up to 80% of daily iron needs

Iron-Biofortified Beans Improve Health of Anemic Women
Consumed iron-biofortified beans can help improve iron stores in anemic women. Also, regular consumption can help improve their work efficiency, reveals a new study.

Anemia is a global health problem common in low-income countries. Severe cases can lead to fatigue, heart problems, and complications in pregnancy. When widespread, anemia can also weigh on national economies.

Anemia's leading cause is iron deficiency. Unfortunately, iron supplements or diet diversification is not always an option for addressing anemia for the rural poor. Enhancing the iron content of farm-grown staples like beans may be a sustainable, inexpensive, and effective alternative, research shows.


A new study involving women of reproductive age in Rwanda, where 19% of that demographic is anemic, showed that a diet including high-iron beans can improve iron status and physical performance relatively quickly.

Published in the Journal of Nutrition in January, researchers say the study is the first food intervention to demonstrate that changes in hemoglobin or ferritin - indicators of blood iron levels - from consuming iron-enhanced beans twice a day (as traditionally consumed) improves work efficiency in iron-deficient women.

"Our study found that the increases in markers of iron status in women who consumed the iron-biofortified beans led to improvements in their work efficiency," said Mercy Lung'aho, a co-author at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT.

Iron-biofortified beans are varieties that are conventionally bred - meaning they are not genetically modified - to contain higher levels of iron. Consumption of biofortified crops is promoted by HarvestPlus, which is part of the CGIAR Research Program on Agriculture for Nutrition and Health (A4NH).

"This is the first study to show an effect of a food-based intervention on moderate levels of physical work capacity," said Jere D. Haas, a co-author and Emeritus Professor of Nutrition at Cornell University.

Haas said previous studies involving iron supplements had shown that improving iron status in iron-deficient adults can improve their ability to perform heavy work.

The study builds on previous research in Rwanda that showed consumption of iron-biofortified beans was also linked to improved cognitive function in adult women.

Biofortified Benefits

The Rwanda study included 125 female college students ages 18 to 26 who had depleted iron stores but were otherwise healthy. The subjects were randomly assigned to either a group that received iron-biofortified beans or one that received non-biofortified beans.

The women in both groups received two meals a day over 18 weeks. Those who ate iron-biofortified beans, and whose hemoglobin (a measure of anemia) or iron status improved, exhibited a significant reduction in the energy needed to perform light physical work, such as walking, cleaning or other household chores.

In sub-Saharan Africa, 37% of women are anemic and nearly one in three cases is caused by iron deficiency. Iron-biofortified beans, currently available in 14 countries, contain up to twice the amount of iron as other common bean varieties. When eaten twice daily, these beans can provide up to 80% of daily iron needs.

"Common beans are an important source of multiple nutrients and health-promoting phytochemicals in several low- and middle-income countries where iron deficiency remains a public health problem," said Erick Boy, Head of Nutrition at HarvestPlus.

"This study confirms that not only can biofortified beans effectively build up young women's iron stores to ensure healthy future pregnancies, but also that regular consumption can potentially help women derive greater productivity from paid physical work (e.g., in agriculture) and not get physically fatigued as easily," Boy said.

HarvestPlus, in collaboration with multiple partners, promotes high-iron beans and several other biofortified staple crops in countries worldwide. By the end of 2018, 1 in 5 bean growers in Rwanda grew biofortified beans, which are also high-yielding, disease-resistant, and tolerant of heat and drought.

"As suggested by the economic studies from China and South Asia, improvements in worker efficiency from resolving iron deficiency could lead to significant improvements in other aspects of workers' lives and communities," said Lung'aho. "As biofortification targets low-resource individuals, who often rely on manual labor for sustenance, our study's demonstrated improvements in physical work efficiency have the potential to make a truly meaningful impact on their daily lives and productivity."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Anemia
Anemia is a condition in which the red blood cell (RBC) count or hemoglobin is less than normal.
READ MORE
Anemia in Pregnancy
Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
READ MORE
Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease
A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.
READ MORE
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Anemia is caused due to deficiency of iron, which makes you feel tired with shortness of breath. Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of anemia.
READ MORE
Diamond Blackfan Anemia
Diamond Blackfan Anemia (DBA) is a rare blood disorder first described in 1938 by two doctors at the Boston Children’s Hospital, Kenneth Blackfan and Louis Diamond.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Eating healthy winter foods is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed by the body during the cold months. Make healthy winter food recipes using seasonal produce for hearty meals.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaTop Ten Healthy Winter FoodsDiamond Blackfan Anemia