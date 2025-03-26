About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

IPhone Ultrasound Helps Diagnose Emergency Heart Condition

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 26 2025 2:35 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

iPhone ultrasound helped doctors quickly diagnose a life-threatening aortic dissection, saving a patient’s life.

IPhone Ultrasound Helps Diagnose Emergency Heart Condition
Highlights:
  • iPhone-based ultrasound detected aortic dissection within minutes, enabling life-saving surgery
  • The patient, with a genetic predisposition, survived despite complications
  • Mobile medical technology is set to revolutionize emergency healthcare
A groundbreaking advancement in medical technology recently played a crucial role in saving the life of Sara Adair, a hospital analyst who suffered from a sudden and life-threatening aortic dissection. The life-saving device was an iPhone-based ultrasound probe that enabled doctors to quickly and accurately diagnose her condition at a critical moment (1 Trusted Source
A mom's sudden pain was a deadly heart condition. An ultrasound on an iPhone helped save her life.

Go to source).

Get Your IPhone To Help You Through Pregnancy With Its New Apps
Get Your IPhone To Help You Through Pregnancy With Its New Apps
If you are pregnant, there are iPhone apps that can help you get through the process. And while it's true that these apps don't make the pain ago away, they do let you keep
Advertisement

Genetic Predisposition to Aortic Dissection

Adair, a mother of two, was already aware of the risks associated with aortic dissection. Both her father and sister had survived this severe cardiovascular condition, which occurs when the inner lining of the aorta tears, leading to fatal complications. Diagnosed with Loeys-Dietz syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting connective tissues, Adair underwent routine cardiac check-ups, but no warning signs were detected before the emergency.


Advertisement
New Optical Ultrasound can Help Doctors Make Decisions Faster
New Optical Ultrasound can Help Doctors Make Decisions Faster
Optical Ultrasound and its compatibility with MRI can help the doctors make life and death decisions faster. This device can help reduce the time taken to switch to actual MRI to view the problem, finds a new study.

Sudden Onset of a Medical Emergency

On July 22, 2024, Adair had spent the day engaged in family activities and sports tournaments when she suddenly experienced an intense, crushing chest pain. The discomfort quickly radiated to her neck—a critical symptom of an aortic dissection. Recognizing the danger, she tried to alert her husband but collapsed before she could do so.

Emergency responders rushed her to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, initially suspecting a heart attack. However, mistaking an aortic dissection for a heart attack can be fatal, as the treatment protocols differ significantly. Without immediate surgical intervention, the survival rate declines by 1-2% for every hour of delay.


Advertisement
New Ultrasound Device Helps Successfully ‘Wake Up’ 25 Year Old Man From Coma
New Ultrasound Device Helps Successfully ‘Wake Up’ 25 Year Old Man From Coma
Experimental ultrasound device suggests new paths for rousing coma patients.

Role of iPhone Ultrasound in Rapid Diagnosis

Upon arrival at the hospital, cardiology fellow Dr. Shawn Chawla used a cutting-edge iPhone ultrasound device to assess Adair’s condition. This handheld probe, directly connected to a smartphone, provided real-time imaging, revealing the large tear in her aorta. The swift and accurate diagnosis led to further scans, confirming the dissection and expediting her transfer for emergency open-heart surgery.

Dr. Partho P. Sengupta, Chief of Cardiology at the hospital, emphasized the crucial role of portable ultrasound in Adair’s survival. "More than half of patients with aortic dissections do not reach the hospital in time. Rapid diagnosis is key. The iPhone ultrasound allowed us to detect the condition within minutes and initiate the appropriate treatment immediately."

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Hirohisa Ikegami led the complex surgical intervention. Although Adair faced complications, including a stroke during surgery and fluid accumulation around her heart and lungs, she has since been undergoing a steady recovery through cardiac rehabilitation.


Samsung Introduces New Ultrasound System in US
Samsung Introduces New Ultrasound System in US
Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its new ultrasound system, the Samsung RS80A, in the US market.

Future of Portable Medical Technology

Reflecting on her experience, Adair acknowledges the critical role of modern medical technology in saving her life. "I am certain that the ultrasound in the emergency room saved me. If I had been misdiagnosed with a heart attack, I might not have survived."

As she continues to recover, Adair is now focusing on her children's health. Given the hereditary nature of Loeys-Dietz syndrome, her children are scheduled for genetic testing to assess their own risk of developing similar conditions.

Adair’s case highlights the transformative impact of mobile medical technology. The integration of portable ultrasound devices with smartphones allows for quicker, more accessible diagnostic tools that can improve emergency medical care. As these innovations become more widely adopted, they have the potential to revolutionize the early detection and treatment of life-threatening conditions, saving more lives.

Reference:
  1. A mom's sudden pain was a deadly heart condition. An ultrasound on an iPhone helped save her life - (https://www.cbsnews.com/news/aortic-dissection-loeys-dietz-syndrome-robert-wood-johnson/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional