IBD and Pregnancy: Tips for a Healthy Motherhood

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Jan 29 2025 3:03 PM

Women with IBD can have healthy pregnancies with planning, monitoring, and medical care.

Highlights:
  • Plan pregnancy during IBD remission for at least 3–6 months
  • Continue prescribed medications unless advised otherwise
  • Balanced nutrition and folic acid are vital for healthy pregnancy
The journey of childbirth brings joy yet pregnant women with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) face distinctive pregnancy complications. Expected outcome shows that women with IBD can achieve healthy birth outcomes and raise healthy babies. The following information explains everything women need to know about IBD during pregnancy (1 Trusted Source
Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnancy Clinical Care Pathway: A Report From the American Gastroenterological Association IBD Parenthood Project Working Group

Go to source).

Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.
Impact of IBD on Fertility and Conception

Women who suffer from IBD including those who remain in remission phase normally maintain the same pregnancy opportunities as women without IBD. The fertility potential of individuals decreases when inflammatory bowel disease progresses actively or after undergoing J-pouch colectomy operations.
  • Disease Activity and Conception: Medical authorities advise pregnant women should wait throughout a 3-6 month remission period before trying to conceive to reduce pregnancy complications.
  • Medication Considerations: People who take methotrexate need to stop taking this medicine 3–6 months before their attempt at conception because the drug is known to cause birth defects.

How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?
How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an incurable disease that affects young people, including women in their peak reproductive years.

Managing IBD Medications During Pregnancy

Disease remission throughout pregnancy needs to be maintained as an essential priority. Medicinal treatments for IBD maintain safety during pregnancy to minimize healthcare complications (2 Trusted Source
IBD and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know

Go to source).
  • Medication Safety: Other safe alternatives to steroids include aminosalicylates, biologics and thiopurines. Check with your doctor before altering your course of treatment.
  • The IBD Medication Guide: Reviewing medicine safety with your doctor or with someone trained in this field will bring you both understanding and self-assurance (3 Trusted Source
    Pregnancy and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

    Go to source    ).

Managing Crohn's Disease During Pregnancy
Managing Crohn's Disease During Pregnancy
Women with Crohn's disease need to consult a doctor at the time of contraception. Complications in pregnancy can be avoided as long as the disease is in a check with proper medications.

Diagnostic Procedures During Pregnancy

Medical examinations that are independent of risk to the fetus may be required to track IBD during pregnancy.
  • Safe Procedures: Medical personnel should perform colonoscopies and sigmoidoscopies preferably during the second trimester. These tests join ultrasounds and MRIs (gadolinium-free during the first trimester) which doctors consider generally safe to use.
  • Avoid When Possible: CT scans together with X-rays must only be administered in life-threatening situations outside of normal circumstances.

Wearable Sensor to Help Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients
Wearable Sensor to Help Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients
A wearable sensor developed by researchers has the ability to detect two biomarkers in the swear to help people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

IBD-Related Surgeries and Pregnancy

Operative procedures disrupt both future fertility abilities and affect maternal pregnancy results. Mercifully many surgical procedures remain under control through strategic preparatory approaches.
  • Fertility Impact: The combination of colectomy surgery with J-pouch implantation decreases fertility rates yet ileoanal anastomosis maintains mild fertility effects.
  • Surgical Timing: Medical intervention resistance at severe pregnancy stages leads surgeons to conduct abdominal surgeries.
  • Delivery Considerations: Women who have Crohn's disease with fistulas or abscesses require a Caesarean section for safer childbirth.

Nutrition During Pregnancy

IBD patients need a diet consisting of both extreme nutritional balance to maintain fetal and maternal health.
  • Essential Nutrients: Everyone taking sulfasalazine needs to pay special attention to folic acid since this medication decreases folic acid absorption throughout the body.
  • Dietary Support: Meeting with a dietitian enables you to develop a customized nutrition framework. The path to a healthy pregnancy depends on sustaining proper vitamin levels together with proper hydration and enough calorie consumption.
Women who receive proactive planning alongside consistent medical care will experience pregnancy with confidence. Seek continuous medical consultation through combined services from a gastroenterologist and obstetrician who will both track disease status along with treatment modifications requirements.

Pregnancy with symptomatic inflammatory bowel disease calls for meticulous strategic planning and constant medical surveillance and physician coordination. Following medical advice alongside staying informed enables you to accept motherhood with optimism and confidence.

References:
  1. Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnancy Clinical Care Pathway: A Report From the American Gastroenterological Association IBD Parenthood Project Working Group - (https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(18)35437-4/fulltext)
  2. IBD and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know - (https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/blog/ibd-and-pregnancy-what-you-need-to-know)
  3. Pregnancy and Inflammatory Bowel Disease - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4836574/)

Source-Medindia


