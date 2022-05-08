How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?

- Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) increases risks for pregnant women and babies
- A study of 8 million pregnancies shows a greater likelihood of poor maternal and fetal outcomes
- Pre-conceptional counseling and treatment before getting pregnant can lower the risks
Pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and their babies are at increased risk and complications, reveals a new study.
The findings from a new University of Missouri School of Medicine study examined outcomes of more than 8 million pregnancies.
Impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease on PregnancyInflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term used for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, characterized by the gastrointestinal tract's chronic inflammation. IBD mainly affects young people, including women in their peak reproductive years.
The research team reviewed more than 8 million pregnancies between 2016 and 2018. Of those, 14,129 mothers had IBD. Results showed that pregnant women with IBD are at risk of developing:
- gestational diabetes
- postpartum hemorrhage
- hypertensive complications
- preterm delivery
- fetal growth restriction and
- fetal death
"Based on our findings, we suggest that women with moderate to severe IBD should get pre-conceptional counseling and be treated aggressively to achieve remission before getting pregnant," Ghouri said. "Our study results illustrate the importance that IBD be optimally controlled before conception."
Source: Eurekalert
