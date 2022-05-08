About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?
Advertisement

How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) increases risks for pregnant women and babies
  • A study of 8 million pregnancies shows a greater likelihood of poor maternal and fetal outcomes
  • Pre-conceptional counseling and treatment before getting pregnant can lower the risks

Pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and their babies are at increased risk and complications, reveals a new study.

The findings from a new University of Missouri School of Medicine study examined outcomes of more than 8 million pregnancies.

Diet and Its Effect on Nutritional Status of Inflammtory Bowel Disease (IBD) Patients
Diet and Its Effect on Nutritional Status of Inflammtory Bowel Disease (IBD) Patients
A recent study conducted in Iceland analyzes the effect of diet and nutritional status on patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Advertisement


Impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease on Pregnancy

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term used for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, characterized by the gastrointestinal tract's chronic inflammation. IBD mainly affects young people, including women in their peak reproductive years.

"IBD is an incurable disease, and its relapsing and remitting nature is stressful for the estimated 3 million U.S. men and women diagnosed," said senior author Yezaz Ghouri, MD, assistant professor of clinical medicine (where??). "Because this disease tends to affect women during their peak fertility period, we wanted to know the impact of IBD on maternal and fetal outcomes. To our knowledge, this study is the most comprehensive of its kind, using data from multiple institutions in 48 states."
Exposure to Harmful Chemicals during Pregnancy may Cause Early Puberty in Children
Exposure to Harmful Chemicals during Pregnancy may Cause Early Puberty in Children
Avoid phthalate exposure during pregnancy: Exposure to everyday chemicals (phthalates) during pregnancy may lead to early puberty in the child.
Advertisement

The research team reviewed more than 8 million pregnancies between 2016 and 2018. Of those, 14,129 mothers had IBD. Results showed that pregnant women with IBD are at risk of developing:
  • gestational diabetes
  • postpartum hemorrhage
  • hypertensive complications
  • preterm delivery
  • fetal growth restriction and
  • fetal death
Pregnant women with IBD also had longer hospital stays after delivery. They averaged an additional half-day length of stay and faced more than $2,700 in associated medical costs.

"Based on our findings, we suggest that women with moderate to severe IBD should get pre-conceptional counseling and be treated aggressively to achieve remission before getting pregnant," Ghouri said. "Our study results illustrate the importance that IBD be optimally controlled before conception."



Source: Eurekalert
Exposure to Everyday Chemicals during Pregnancy may Up Preterm Birth Risk
Exposure to Everyday Chemicals during Pregnancy may Up Preterm Birth Risk
Avoid phthalate exposure during pregnancy: Exposure to everyday chemicals (phthalates) during pregnancy may increase preterm birth risk.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, August 05). How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 05, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-to-prevent-inflammatory-bowel-disease-in-pregnant-women-208177-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?". Medindia. Aug 05, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-to-prevent-inflammatory-bowel-disease-in-pregnant-women-208177-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-to-prevent-inflammatory-bowel-disease-in-pregnant-women-208177-1.htm. (accessed Aug 05, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. How to Prevent Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Pregnant Women?. Medindia, viewed Aug 05, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-to-prevent-inflammatory-bowel-disease-in-pregnant-women-208177-1.htm.

Advertisement

Timed Intercourse for Couples may Up Pregnancy Chances
Timed Intercourse for Couples may Up Pregnancy Chances
Want to get pregnant faster? Timed intercourse for couples can increase the chances of getting pregnant naturally.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
View all
Recommended Reading
Anemia in PregnancyAnemia in Pregnancy
Breech Presentation and DeliveryBreech Presentation and Delivery
Colo-rectal cancer - ManagementColo-rectal cancer - Management
Crohns DiseaseCrohns Disease
Diet for Anemia in PregnancyDiet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
Nocturnal Leg CrampsNocturnal Leg Cramps
Pregnancy and ComplicationsPregnancy and Complications
Stress and MiscarriageStress and Miscarriage
The Magic Feeling of Being A MotherThe Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Breech Presentation and Delivery Colo-rectal cancer - Management Pregnancy and Complications Crohns Disease Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Nocturnal Leg Cramps Stress and Miscarriage 

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Iron Intake Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Drug Interaction Checker Daily Calorie Requirements Accident and Trauma Care Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects The Essence of Yoga Find a Doctor Drug Side Effects Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close