How Your Pupils Organize Memories During Sleep

Study reveals pupil size in sleep stages separates new and old memories, aiding memory consolidation and preventing memory interference.
- Pupil contraction during non-REM sleep consolidates new memories
- Pupil dilation helps integrate older memories without interference
- Insights can improve memory research and artificial intelligence
Sleep microstructure organizes memory replay
Go to source). With electrodes implanted in the brain and tiny cameras installed to monitor the mice’s eye movements the researchers observed the animals during sleep. These were skills given to the mice for example, identifying various mazes to find incentives for themselves. The findings showed that consolidation of memory takes place in non-REM sleep and is dependent with the size of the pupils.
Role of Pupil Dynamics in Memory Consolidation and Sleep Complexity
- Pupil Contraction and New Memories: At this phase, there is constriction of the pupil during one of the subphases of non-REM sleep. This is the phase for recently formed memories to be revised and strengthened.
- Pupil Dilation and Older Memories: However, older memories are triggered back during another substage at the instance the iris expands.
- Intermediate Sleep Structure: The study proved that mice have multistage slow wave sleep than previously assumed as in human beings.
Applications of Memory ConsolidationThe study reveals that there is a gap in the brain to prevent already stored information from distorting the new information from the new experience. This discovery could have applications for:
- Human Memory Research: The results of the noninvasive pupil tracking may be useful for patients with memory abnormalities because of mental illnesses.
- Artificial Intelligence: Understanding how memory consolidation occurs in the brain may be used to develop more efficient artificial neural networks that use less energy, and work better.
