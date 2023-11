How to Help an Anxious Person? What to Say and What to Avoid

Advertisement

What Not to Say to Someone with Anxiety

Just unwind It's all in your head Snap out of it What do you have to be anxious about? You are being too sensitive I know how you feel Why don't you just face your fears? Calm down You are overreacting It's all in God's hands

What to Say to Someone with Anxiety

I'm here for you Is there anything specific you'd like to talk about or share? I'm sorry you are going through this. How can I help? What do you need right now? I may not fully understand, but I want to learn more about how you are feeling Take your time; there is no rush

How to Support and Help a Friend Dealing with Anxiety

Be Sure to take Care of Yourself, Too

