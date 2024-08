How Pregnancy Reshapes the Brain for Parenthood

Highlights: Pregnancy causes a 2% shrinkage in the cerebral cortex, enhancing maternal attachment

Changes in the default mode network support parenthood by boosting empathy and social processing

Hormonal shifts, particularly estrogen, drive these brain adaptations during pregnancy

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

How pregnancy transforms the brain to prepare it for parenthood



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Pregnancy can make your brain younger by enhancing its neuroplasticity. #pregnancybrain #medindia #neuroplasticity’

Pregnancy can make your brain younger by enhancing its neuroplasticity. #pregnancybrain #medindia #neuroplasticity’

Neuroanatomical Changes and Cognitive Effects in the Brain During and After Pregnancy

Advertisement

Advertisement

How pregnancy transforms the brain to prepare it for parenthood - (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-02447-w)

Pregnancy is not just a physical journey; it significantly transforms the brain, preparing it for the demands of parenthood ().In 2008, Susana Carmona and her colleagues noticed a gap in research regarding pregnancy's effects on the human brain. They launched a study using MRI to observe women’s brains before pregnancy and after childbirth. The study, which took eight years to complete, revealed significant changes in brain structure.The 2016 study showed that two to three months after giving birth, regions of the cerebral cortex were, on average, 2% smaller than before pregnancy . This shrinkage persisted even two years later. However, this reduction is thought to be a refinement process that enhances maternal behaviors and attachment.The DMN, involved in social processes like empathy, showed the most significant changes. These changes correlated with the strength of mother-infant bonding and persisted longer than other brain alterations, suggesting an adaptation to parenthood.Pregnancy hormones, particularly estrogen, play a critical role in driving these brain changes. The magnitude of neuroanatomical changes has been linked to hormone levels during pregnancy.While some studies report memory deficits during the third trimester, these are typically mild and do not significantly impact daily life. Postpartum, cognitive functions like executive function, which involves managing competing demands, may even improve.The postpartum period is marked by a heightened risk of mental health issues, including postpartum depression, which affects 17% of new mothers globally. Hormonal changes, such as the drop in progesterone after birth, are likely contributors.Research suggests that the neuroplasticity induced by pregnancy may have long-term benefits. Studies have shown that women who have had children tend to have younger-looking brains, potentially protecting against age-related cognitive decline The emerging research on how pregnancy transforms the brain highlights the profound neurological changes that accompany parenthood. Understanding these changes could lead to better support for new mothers and insights into the brain's adaptability during major life transitions. As this field develops, it is crucial to integrate these findings into both clinical practices and social policies.Source-Medindia