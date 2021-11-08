by Hannah Joy on  August 11, 2021 at 6:02 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Consumption of ultra-processed foods high among kids & teenagers
  • Ultra-processed foods are high in added sugar, sodium, and carbohydrates but low in fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals
  • Parents need to opt for healthier foods to keep their kids away from obesity, diabetes and other chronic conditions

Two-thirds of calories in children and teen diets comes from ultra-processed foods , reveals a new study.

The calories that children and adolescents consumed from ultra-processed foods jumped from 61% to 67% of total caloric intake from 1999 to 2018, according to a new study from researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science & Policy at Tufts University.
How Much Ultra-Processed Foods Do Kids and Teens Consume?

Published in JAMA, the study analyzed dietary intake from 33,795 children and adolescents nationwide.


"Some whole grain breads and dairy foods are ultra-processed, and they're healthier than other ultra-processed foods. Processing can keep food fresher longer, allows for food fortification and enrichment, and enhances consumer convenience," said senior and corresponding author Fang Fang Zhang, nutrition epidemiologist at the Friedman School. "But many ultra-processed foods are less healthy, with more sugar and salt, and less fiber, than unprocessed and minimally processed foods, and the increase in their consumption by children and teenagers is concerning."

The largest spike in calories came from such ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat dishes as takeout and frozen pizza and burgers: from 2.2% to 11.2% of calories. The second largest spike in calories came from packaged sweet snacks and desserts, the consumption of which grew from 10.6% to 12.9%.

There was a larger increase in the consumption of ultra-processed foods among non-Hispanic Blacks (10.3%) and Mexican Americans (7.6%) than non-Hispanic Whites (5.2%). Trends in other racial/ethnic groups were not assessed due to lack of sufficient data that allow for nationally representative estimates across survey cycles.

There were no statistically significant differences in the overall findings by parental education and family income.

"The lack of disparities based on parental education and family income indicates that ultra-processed foods are pervasive in children's diets," said Zhang. "This finding supports the need for researchers to track trends in food consumption more fully, taking into account consumption of ultra-processed foods."

Over the study period, calories from often healthier unprocessed or minimally processed foods decreased from 28.8% to 23.5%. The remaining percentage of calories came from moderately processed foods such as cheese and canned fruits and vegetables, and consumer-added flavor enhancers such as sugar, honey, maple syrup, and butter.

There was good news: Calories from sugar-sweetened beverages dropped from 10.8% to 5.3% of overall calories, a 51% drop.

"This finding shows the benefits of the concerted campaign over the past few years to reduce overall consumption of sugary drinks," said Zhang. "We need to mobilize the same energy and level of commitment when it comes to other unhealthy ultra-processed foods such as cakes, cookies, doughnuts and brownies."

"In additional analyses, we compared the composition of ultra-processed foods to non-ultra processed foods using data from the 2017-2018 period. We found that ultra-processed foods contain a substantially higher percent of calories from carbohydrates and added sugars, and higher levels of sodium, but also had less fiber and a lower percentage of calories from protein," said the study's first author, Lu Wang, a postdoctoral fellow at the Friedman School.

"Food processing is an often-overlooked dimension in nutrition research. We may need to consider that ultra-processing of some foods may be associated with health risks, independent of the poor nutrient profile of ultra-processed foods generally," concluded Zhang.

Ultra-Processed Foods

Ultra-processed foods are ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat items often high in added sugar, sodium, and carbohydrates, and low in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They typically contain added sugars, hydrogenated oils, and flavor enhancers.

Examples include packaged sweet snacks and desserts, sugary breakfast cereals, French fries, fast food burgers, and some lunchmeats such as bologna and salami. When consumed in excess, these foods are linked with diabetes, obesity, and other serious medical conditions, such as certain cancers.

Methodology

This new study is part of a series led by Friedman School researchers investigating patterns and trends in diet quality among U.S. adults and children. The study characterized trends in ultra-processed food consumption among U.S. children aged 2-19 years from 1999 to 2018, overall and among population subgroups, using data from 10 consecutive cycles of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

It further assessed major ultra-processed food subgroups consumed by U.S. children in the latest cycle of NHANES (2017-2018) and associated nutrient profiles.

The average age of participants was 10.7 years and was roughly equally divided between boys and girls. It relied on 24-hour dietary recall interviews conducted by trained personnel; older children and teens directly reported on the foods they ate while parents and caregivers did so for younger children.

The percentage of calories consumed by participants was determined using the NOVA food classification system developed by researchers at the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Can Ultra-Processed Food Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
Ultra-processed food is linked to higher risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). However, further studies are needed to identify the contributory factors in processed foods that might be responsible for these associations.
READ MORE
Promote Heart-Healthy Lifestyle in Schools can Prevent Cardiovascular Deaths
Education about risk factors of heart disease and encouraging a healthy diet and lifestyle should begin in school children in order to prevent heart disease in adult life, according to a recent innovative study.
READ MORE
Common Emulsifiers Used as Food Additives may Promote Colon Cancer
Consumption of processed foods may be contributing to the development of colorectal cancer, which is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.
READ MORE
Deep Fried and Processed Foods and Sugary Drinks Increase Stroke Risk
A diet rich in deep fried and processed foods and sugary drinks increases the chances of stroke.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan