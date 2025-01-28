Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2025, January 28). How First-Trimester Weight Gain Affects Your Baby's Health . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 28, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-first-trimester-weight-gain-affects-your-babys-health-218751-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How First-Trimester Weight Gain Affects Your Baby's Health". Medindia. Jan 28, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-first-trimester-weight-gain-affects-your-babys-health-218751-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How First-Trimester Weight Gain Affects Your Baby's Health". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-first-trimester-weight-gain-affects-your-babys-health-218751-1.htm. (accessed Jan 28, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2025. How First-Trimester Weight Gain Affects Your Baby's Health. Medindia, viewed Jan 28, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-first-trimester-weight-gain-affects-your-babys-health-218751-1.htm.