Fight Infertility With Sperm-Injecting Robots

A startup called Overture Life has created a sperm-injecting robot that has successfully fertilized over a dozen eggs, resulting in the birth of twin girls in a major breakthrough for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) MIT University has reviewed the technology, which the company claims is the first step towards automating IVF and making it more accessible and affordable to people who need it but cannot afford it.



IVF is a fertility treatment that involves fertilizing an egg with sperm outside of the body and then implanting the fertilized egg back into the uterus.