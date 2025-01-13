Brain's Secret Language: How Words Shape Your Emotions

Ever wondered why words can make you feel on top of the world or drained? Your brain releases powerful chemicals (neuromodulators) in response!

Highlights: Every time we hear or think of positive, negative, or neutral words, the brain responds by releasing chemicals

Neuromodulators are natural substances in the brain that regulate emotions, mood, and behavior

Emotions arise from complex chemical interactions rather than a single factor

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Emotional words evoke region- and valence-specific patterns of concurrent neuromodulator release in human thalamus and cortex



Go to source Trusted Source

Role of Neuromodulators

Dopamine: Associated with pleasure and reward .

Associated with . Serotonin: Helps control mood and emotional balance .

Helps control . Norepinephrine: Involved in alertness and responses to stress.

Did You Know?

The next time someone says something that hits you emotionally, remember it's your brain's dopamine and serotonin doing the work. #brainchemistry #emotions #medindia’

The next time someone says something that hits you emotionally, remember it's your brain's dopamine and serotonin doing the work. #brainchemistry #emotions #medindia’

Thalamus: Traditionally associated with sensory and motor signals .

Traditionally associated with . Anterior Cingulate Cortex (ACC): Involved in emotion and cognitive control.

How Emotional Words Affect Brain Chemistry

Chemical Responses Are Region-Specific

Serotonin and Dopamine Show Tone-Dependent Pattern

Positive words increase serotonin, which boosts mood .

increase . Negative words lead to different dopamine responses in the brain hemispheres

Right Hemisphere: Dopamine levels increase with positive words. Left Hemisphere: Dopamine levels decrease with positive words.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emotional words evoke region- and valence-specific patterns of concurrent neuromodulator release in human thalamus and cortex - (https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(24)01513-4)