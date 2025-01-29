Bleeding? Here’s How to Stop It Safely and Naturally

Bleeding doesn’t have to be scary! Learn 8 simple and natural ways to stop it fast- some remedies may surprise you!

Highlights: Applying firm pressure and elevating the injured area are the fastest ways to stop bleeding

Natural remedies like tea, ice, and petroleum jelly can help clot blood effectively

Seek medical help if bleeding is excessive, continuous, or caused by a serious injury

Top 8 Natural Ways to Stop Bleeding

Apply Pressure

Elevate the Wound

Petroleum jelly

Ice

Tea

Witch Hazel

Deodorant

Mouthwash

Preventing Infection While Cleaning a Wound

When to Consult a Physician

if blood is spurting from the wound

blood is continuously leaking from the wound

blood accumulating on the ground

blood-soaked clothing

blood-soaked bandages

loss of all or a portion of an arm or limb

when the bleeding victim loses consciousness or gets disoriented

injury was brought on by an animal or human bite

the person has not received a tetanus vaccination in the last five years

the wound may require stitches

the dirt is difficult to clean

there may be internal bleeding or shock

there are indications of an infection

Certain injuries can frequently be treated at home, but it's crucial to know how to do it safely. If at all possible, the person tending to the wound should wash their hands and put on latex gloves. Let's look at ways to stop mild bleeding at home.The best approach to stop bleeding from a wound is to apply pressure. Using both hands, apply pressure to the wound using a clean, dry piece of cloth, towel, or bandage. Until the bleeding stops, apply constant, firm pressure. The healing process may be hampered if you check to see if the bleeding has stopped too soon.Raising the affected area will help stop the bleeding by reducing the blood flow. Just elevate the hand or arm above the head if it is injured. If a lower limb injury occurs, elevate the injured part above the level of the heart while lying down.Petroleum jelly is a common ingredient in cosmetics, such as lip balms and Vaseline products. It has a mixture of waxes and oils that can be applied to the skin to protect it. It's possible that boxing and martial arts fans have witnessed combatants applying petroleum jelly to their wounds. Additionally, it can be used as a home remedy to arrest bleeding. For shallow cuts, petroleum jelly works best to stop the bleeding. After the bleeding has stopped, clean the wound to get rid of any last bits of jelly and wipe the skin dry beforehand.When ice is applied to a cut, the blood vessels constrict, accelerating the formation of a clot and halting the bleeding. The most effective method is to apply ice to the wound after wrapping it in a fresh, dry cloth.After dental work, tea is a common treatment for bleeding (1). On the wound, place a black teabag that has been soaked and left to cool in the refrigerator. Because tea contains tannins, which are hemostatic- that is, they cause blood to clot- using teabags is effective. Astringents found in tannins cause blood arteries to narrow. Additionally, it is a type of antiseptic that eliminates bacteria and keeps the area infection-free (2).Typically found in liquid form, Witch Hazel is a North American plant that may be easily found in pharmacies, some grocery shops, and online. Applying it to the wound is known to reduce external bleeding (3). Since complementary medicines are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Association, it is crucial to utilize distilled Witch Hazel and purchase it from a reliable supplier.Antiperspirant's aluminum chloride may help a wound clot by constricting blood arteries and reducing sweat glands. Aluminum chloride was found to be a quick and efficient method of controlling minor external bleeding (4).The alcohol in mouthwash functions as an astringent, promoting a faster blood clot when applied to a wound. Additionally, oral bleeding from dental procedures can be treated with aminocaproic acid (Amicar) (5). To avoid dislodging a clot, try not to swish the liquid about in your mouth. Most pharmacies and internet retailers sell mouthwash that contains alcohol.To avoid infection, the incision must be kept clean long after the bleeding has ceased. Wash the area around the wound with soap after rinsing it with cool water. Keep soap away from the wound. Use tweezers to remove any dirt or debris that may be inside the wound. Before using the tweezers, it is crucial to wipe them with rubbing alcohol.A number of bleeding conditions can be considered potentially fatal, including:In these cases, seek medical help immediately.A person should see their doctor even if the bleeding has stopped if:The leading avoidable cause of trauma-related deaths is uncontrolled bleeding. Therefore, understanding how to prevent or manage bleeding is crucial. Simple home remedies can control mild bleeding in the majority of situations. To avoid infection, minor wounds should be bandaged as soon as the bleeding has stopped.Source-Medindia