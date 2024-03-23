About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Beyond Restless Nights: How Ashwagandha Can Transform Your Sleep

by Dr. Krishanga on Mar 23 2024 9:43 AM

Highlights:
  • Ashwagandha, an ancient Ayurvedic herb, can significantly improve sleep quality
  • It effectiveness stems from its stress-reducing properties
  • It offers a natural alternative to sleep aids and medications
In modern life, where stress and anxiety often reign supreme, sleep deprivation has become a prevalent issue, affecting the lives of millions worldwide. In India, nearly 93 percent of the population grapples with this challenge. Amidst this struggle, the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda offers a beacon of hope, with Ashwagandha emerging as a potent remedy (1 Trusted Source
Efficacy of Brimhana Nasya and Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera ( L.) Dunal ) root powder in primary insomnia in elderly male: A randomized open-label clinical study

Go to source).
Ashwagandha, scientifically known as Withania Somnifera, is a revered herb in Indian Ayurvedic medicine. Its Sanskrit name translates to "smell of the horse," owing to the distinct odor emitted by its roots. This evergreen shrub, native to the Indian subcontinent, has garnered attention for its multifaceted benefits and therapeutic properties.

Harnessing Ashwagandha's Sleep-Enhancing Properties

According to experts like Debjani Gupta, a nutritionist, and Dr Upasana Vohra, an Ayurvedic doctor, Ashwagandha boasts an impressive array of benefits. From reducing anxiety and enhancing immune function to regulating blood sugar levels and improving joint health, this herb offers holistic support for overall well-being. Additionally, its adaptogenic properties make it particularly effective in combating stress and promoting relaxation.

Insomnia — Overview
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
One of the most celebrated benefits of Ashwagandha is its ability to improve sleep quality. In a society plagued by insomnia and restless nights, this herb offers a natural solution. Dr Pooja Kohli, a senior Ayurveda expert, highlights Ashwagandha's role in reducing cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress, thereby facilitating a calmer state of mind conducive to sleep.

Recent studies have further underscored Ashwagandha's efficacy in promoting better sleep. Clinical trials conducted in India revealed significant improvements in sleep efficiency, total sleep time, and sleep latency among participants consuming Ashwagandha extracts. Moreover, these benefits were particularly pronounced in individuals suffering from insomnia, offering hope for those grappling with chronic sleep disturbances.

The mechanism behind Ashwagandha's sleep-enhancing properties lies in its interaction with neurotransmitters like GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid), which play a crucial role in regulating sleep-wake cycles. By modulating GABA receptors in the brain, Ashwagandha induces a state of relaxation, paving the way for restful sleep.

Insomnia Home Remedy
Home remedies offer you herbal and natural method to treat insomnia effectively.
In the era of wellness trends and dietary supplements, Ashwagandha has garnered widespread attention, both in India and the West. Renowned health influencers and celebrities have extolled its virtues, propelling it into the spotlight as a revered Ayurvedic remedy. From Andrew Huberman, a prominent neuroscience professor, to Bollywood icons like Masaba Gupta and Varun Dhawan, Ashwagandha's acclaim knows no bounds.

Safely Incorporating Ashwagandha into Your Routine

Amidst the plethora of sleep aids flooding the market, Ashwagandha stands out for its natural composition and holistic approach. While sleep gummies and supplements may offer temporary relief, Ashwagandha addresses the root cause of sleep disturbances by tackling stress and anxiety head-on. Moreover, its minimal side effects and long-standing reputation in Ayurvedic medicine make it a preferred choice for those seeking sustainable solutions to their sleep woes.

However, it's essential to exercise caution when incorporating Ashwagandha into one's routine. Consulting a healthcare professional is paramount to determine the appropriate dosage and ensure compatibility with existing health conditions. Like any herbal remedy, Ashwagandha carries potential risks, particularly when consumed in excess or by certain vulnerable populations.

Insomnia | Sleeping Difficulty - Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.
In conclusion, Ashwagandha embodies the time-honored wisdom of Ayurveda, offering a natural remedy for sleep deprivation in an increasingly fast-paced world. By embracing this ancient herb, individuals can reclaim restful nights and embark on a journey towards holistic well-being.

"Ashwagandha embodies the time-honored wisdom of Ayurveda, offering a natural remedy for sleep deprivation in an increasingly fast-paced world."

Can Cognitive Therapy - Trazadone Ease Dialysis Insomnia?
Examine why patients receiving hemodialysis did recover from insomnia when treated with Trazadone or cognitive behavioral therapy.
Reference:
  1. Efficacy of Brimhana Nasya and Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera ( L.) Dunal ) root powder in primary insomnia in elderly male: A randomized open-label clinical study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35370376/)


Source-Medindia


