Audiogene: The First Gene Therapy to Cure Child’s Genetic Deafness

Highlights: The Audiogene trial introduces a pioneering first-ever gene therapy- SENS-501 drug, to address childhood deafness

Administered through direct inner-ear injection, it showcases a high level of precision for targeted correction of genetic hearing loss

It potentially restores inner ear cell function and hearing, offering an alternative option for cochlear implantation

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Audiogene, the First Clinical Trial in France for a Gene Therapy to Treat Hearing Loss in Children



Go to source Trusted Source



‘The first-ever gene therapy Audiogene treats hereditary deafness and restores hearing in children. #audiogene #genetherapy#kidshearingloss #medindia’

Advertisement

Hope for Little Ears: Breakthrough in Early Childhood Deafness Treatment

Did You Know?

In the U.S. about 1.7 per 1,000 babies suffer hearing loss after birth and among them, 20% of babies have genetic hearing loss with Down syndrome. Congenital cytomegalovirus infection during pregnancy is the common risk factor causing hearing loss among children.

Advertisement

Audiogene Clinical Trial Overview

Read More to Know About ‘Novel Gene Therapy Reverses Hearing in Genetic Deafness’

Advertisement

Gene Therapy’s Revolutionary Benefits

Audiogene, the First Clinical Trial in France for a Gene Therapy to Treat Hearing Loss in Children - (https://www.pasteur.fr/en/press-area/press-documents/audiogene-first-clinical-trial-france-gene-therapy-treat-hearing-loss-children)