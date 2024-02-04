Practical Tips for Managing Weight With Thyroid Disorders

Highlights: Thyroid's underactivity slows metabolism, fostering fat storage and disruptions, influencing body weight

The thyroid, a small butterfly-shaped gland, wields significant influence over our metabolism through thyroid hormones like thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When underactive (hypothyroidism), it can trigger metabolic disruptions impacting body weight (1). Addressing weight concerns post-treatment is complex, often involving factors beyond thyroid function.Reduced thyroid hormones can slow the Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), causing the body to burn fewer calories at rest, facilitating fat storage. Impaired carbohydrate and fat metabolism in hypothyroidism hinders energy breakdown, leading to fat accumulation. Moreover, hormonal imbalances can affect neurotransmitters, influencing appetite and potentially causing overeating.Seek guidance from a medical expert for a comprehensive evaluation, including blood tests, to understand the specific thyroid condition and its metabolic impact.Adopt a well-balanced diet rich in nutrient-dense foods, emphasizing fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Monitor iodine intake crucial for hormone production.Engage in regular physical activity, incorporating both aerobic exercises and strength training to regulate metabolism and aid weight management.Adhere to prescribed medications for thyroid disorders, attending regular follow-ups to adjust medication levels as needed for stabilizing thyroid function.Stress exacerbates thyroid disorders and contributes to weight fluctuations. Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises. Adequate sleep supports stress management and weight stability.Addressing thyroid-related weight problems requires a holistic approach, encompassing a balanced diet, lifestyle choices, and adherence to medical advice. By embracing thyroid-friendly foods and steering clear of those that exacerbate the condition, individuals can take proactive steps towards achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.Source-Medindia