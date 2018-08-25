Air Pollution May Affect Your Kidneys

‘Air pollution may be a threat to your kidneys. So, wear masks that cover your nose and mouth and limit traveling in heavily polluted areas to reduce chronic kidney disease (CKD) risk.’

There is good evidence that polluted air increases the risk of respiratory problems such as asthma -- as well as organ inflammation, worsening of diabetes and other life-threatening conditions. But new research suggests air pollution can also fuel something else: chronic kidney disease, or CKD, which occurs when a person's kidneys become damaged or cannot filter blood properly."Similar to smoking,," said Jennifer Bragg-Gresham, M.S., Ph.D., a Michigan Medicine epidemiologist and the study's lead author."Kidneys have a large volume of blood flowing through them, and if anything harms the circulatory system, the kidneys will be the first to sense those effects."People with diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or heart disease are at increased risk of developing CKD. Which is why, said Bragg-Gresham.Air pollution contains, or, which is aBecause these particles are virtually, they can, causing humans to unavoidably inhale them on a regular basis without knowing it. PM2.5 canoften.By reviewing Medicare claims data and air-quality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the study's authors found a positive association between CKD rates and PM2.5 concentration.Says study co-author Rajiv Saran, M.D., a Michigan Medicine nephrologist and director of the United States Renal Data System Coordinating Center at U-M: "If you look at areas that are heavily polluted versus areas that are less polluted, you will find more chronic kidney disease."According to figures cited in the new research,. People with CKD have an eightfold increased risk of cardiovascular mortality.Unfortunately, PM2.5 is almost impossible to avoid.We encounter. Other contributors areand, perhaps the most obvious,andAir pollution also contains-- all of which are known to negatively affect the kidneys.The U-M research examined several prior studies on the issue, including an effort conducted in selectand acompared with those who lived in counties with no mining.The good news: PM2.5 levels are much lower in the U.S. than in other industrialized countries such as China and India."What this means for the countries with higher PM2.5 is significantly higher odds of CKD," says Bragg-Gresham, also an assistant research scientist at U-M. "Our research was only able to examine a small range of PM2.5 values present in America but was able to find a significant association."However, it's still important to, especially for people who have existing health conditions or who live in densely populated or polluted cities."In heavily polluted areas, considerthat cover your nose and mouth,andas well," Saran says, adding that the risk should be taken seriously."Many people don't see the seriousness of air pollution because it isn't something visible, but that doesn't mean it's any less important for your health."Source: Eurekalert